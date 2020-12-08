COVID-19 Deaths, Georgia Elections And Trump Pardons: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
“Trump’s presidency has been highly instructive to anyone paying attention. He has brought to light almost countless holes & shortcomings in our governmental & legal systems.”
—Bruce Levene
“It is legal to challenge election results in courts even when the many lawsuits are frivolous. I cannot believe that it is legal to pressure someone to act illegally to reverse the election results. This is a case where an AG, who was working for the nation not his buddy, would step in and stop the president.”
—John Baron
“I don’t understand how you can pardon someone who hasn’t been convicted of a crime. And how can you have a ‘blank check’ pardon process? Shouldn’t the pardon be attached to a specific crime?”
—Donna Myers
“Isn’t this basically an admission of guilt? How can you pardon someone unless they’ve broken some law?”
—B Bryan
“Catching and dying from Covid now, is like being the last soldier to die in a war after the peace treaty has been signed. Widespread distribution of the vaccine is only a few months away, every day that passes after that infections will progressively subside along with your personnel risk. Protect yourself.”
—Jeff Hardwick
“This was avoidable, plain and simple. But we didn’t have the leadership, and we didn’t have the resolve. Certainly doesn’t speak highly of Trump’s winning ways. And now the battle is twice as bad.”
—Old Sage
“A disinformation campaign, plain and simple.”
—David Lee
“Maria Bartiromo is not credible now. We see she has no problem presenting what we know are lies. She cannot be trusted to accurately present what we may know as a subject matter expert.”
—Stephen Stafford