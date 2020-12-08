COVID-19 Deaths, Georgia Elections And Trump Pardons: Views From HuffPost Readers

“Trump’s presidency has been highly instructive to anyone paying attention. He has brought to light almost countless holes & shortcomings in our governmental & legal systems.”

—Bruce Levene

“It is legal to challenge election results in courts even when the many lawsuits are frivolous. I cannot believe that it is legal to pressure someone to act illegally to reverse the election results. This is a case where an AG, who was working for the nation not his buddy, would step in and stop the president.”

—John Baron