Coronavirus Live Updates: Poll Finds Most Americans Favor Mask Requirements

Most Americans Favor Mask Requirements: Poll — 7/1/2020, 7:15 a.m.

Most Americans favor both a government rule to require people to wear masks in public and local stores instituting face mask policies, a HuffPost/YouGov survey finds.

The level of support varies across partisan and demographic lines, but the only group to oppose a government rule is Republicans who live in rural areas.

You can explore the results of the survey further here.

— Liza Hearon

Anthony Fauci Warns U.S. Could Reach 100,000 Cases Per Day ― 6/30/20, 1:25 p.m. ET

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Tuesday that the U.S. could see as many as 100,000 daily coronavirus infections if states where cases are surging don’t begin taking stronger measures to combat the spread.

“We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk,” Fauci told a Senate committee. “We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day, I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 cases a day if this does not turn around, so I am very concerned.”

States such as New York have seen a decline in cases, but others, including Texas, Arizona and Florida, are seeing a resurgence of infections as politicians have pushed to reopen businesses. At least 16 states have now paused their reopening plans amid the spike in cases.

Read more here.

— Sebastian Murdock

Travelers Coming To New York From 16 States Must Self-Quarantine, Cuomo Says — 6/30/20, 11:50 a.m. ET

Travelers arriving in New York from 16 states must self-quarantine for 14 days or face penalties, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Tuesday.

The governor added states to the travel advisory in an effort to keep New York’s once-abysmal COVID-19 infection and death rates on the decline. The list is made up of states with recent spikes in infections, or a high rate of infections per 100 people tested.

The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.