Coronavirus Live Updates: Poll Finds Most Americans Favor Mask Requirements

Since Chinese officials locked down the city of Wuhan in January, there have been more than 10.5 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, across the planet.
More than 511,000 people have died from the disease, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Efforts to curb the outbreak led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shuttered in hopes of slowing transmission. After months of precautions and lockdowns, governments have begun to reopen their economies.
HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and its effects.
All times are Eastern.
Most Americans Favor Mask Requirements: Poll — 7/1/2020, 7:15 a.m.
Most Americans favor both a government rule to require people to wear masks in public and local stores instituting face mask policies, a HuffPost/YouGov survey finds.
The level of support varies across partisan and demographic lines, but the only group to oppose a government rule is Republicans who live in rural areas.
You can explore the results of the survey further here.
— Liza Hearon
Anthony Fauci Warns U.S. Could Reach 100,000 Cases Per Day ― 6/30/20, 1:25 p.m. ET
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Tuesday that the U.S. could see as many as 100,000 daily coronavirus infections if states where cases are surging don’t begin taking stronger measures to combat the spread.
“We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk,” Fauci told a Senate committee. “We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day, I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 cases a day if this does not turn around, so I am very concerned.”
States such as New York have seen a decline in cases, but others, including Texas, Arizona and Florida, are seeing a resurgence of infections as politicians have pushed to reopen businesses. At least 16 states have now paused their reopening plans amid the spike in cases.
— Sebastian Murdock
Travelers Coming To New York From 16 States Must Self-Quarantine, Cuomo Says — 6/30/20, 11:50 a.m. ET
Travelers arriving in New York from 16 states must self-quarantine for 14 days or face penalties, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Tuesday.
The governor added states to the travel advisory in an effort to keep New York’s once-abysmal COVID-19 infection and death rates on the decline. The list is made up of states with recent spikes in infections, or a high rate of infections per 100 people tested.
The states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
The civil penalty for violating the rule is a fine of up to $10,000.
— Andy Campbell
The largest movie theater chains in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have all postponed their plans to welcome back moviegoers after several major Hollywood films delayed their release dates once again.
AMC, Regal and Cinemark — the three biggest movie theater chains in the U.S. and Canada — as well as Cineworld, the U.K.’s biggest movie theater chain (and the parent company of Regal), will not begin reopening their locations until at least the end of July.
The announcements came after the release dates for “Tenet” and “Mulan,” two major Hollywood films that were initially slated to come out in July, were pushed back to mid-August.
But even delaying everything by a month seems optimistic, as COVID-19 cases are spiking in significant portions of the country. Movie theaters and other enclosed spaces are among the highest-risk locations for spreading the virus, and many of the new outbreaks in the U.S. are tied to indoor spaces like restaurants and bars.
— Marina Fang
In a rebuke of the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic, travelers from the U.S. will be temporarily banned from visiting the European Union when the 27-nation bloc opens its borders next month, according to a list released Tuesday.
Russia and Brazil also didn’t make the cut, as outbreaks surge in those countries.
Officials in Brussels attempted to make the decision nonpolitical and base it on science. The EU’s ban follows a similar restriction that President Donald Trump imposed in the U.S. as the virus started to spread.
— Nick Visser
