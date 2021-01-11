Coronavirus Live Updates: U.K. Opens 7 Mass Vaccination Centers

The United Kingdom opened seven mass vaccination sites Monday, a step toward the government’s goal of vaccinating 13.8 million high-priority vulnerable people against COVID-19 by Feb. 15.
Mass vaccination efforts are underway in the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union, among other countries and regions.
The push hasn’t been without issues, though. In the U.S., demand has overwhelmed some vaccine registration sites. People have waited in line for hours, with some being turned away as shots have run out.
More than 90.3 million cases of the coronavirus have been recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1.9 million deaths.
