Coronavirus Live Updates: British Man Becomes First Patient In The World To Receive AstraZeneca Vaccine

A British man became the first person in the world to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine outside a clinical trial.

Brian Pinker, 82, received the vaccine Monday as the United Kingdom faced more lockdown measures amid a surge in cases. A new strain of the coronavirus from the U.K. — which is thought to be more transmissible, but not more lethal — is also causing concern. More than a dozen other countries, including the United States and Canada, have reported cases of the new variant.

The month of December saw the highest U.S. death toll from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.