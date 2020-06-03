Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump May Move GOP Convention Due To North Carolina's COVID-19 Rules

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

Trump Threatens To Move Republican Convention If He Can’t Have Rally Despite Coronavirus Concerns — 6/3/20, 11:11 a.m. ET

President Donald Trump may move a planned speech for the 2020 Republican National Convention in North Carolina to a new state because coronavirus rules implemented by the state would mean Trump wouldn’t get to host a large rally.

“The night the president accepts the nomination will not happen in Charlotte,” an RNC official told CNN Wednesday.

The possible change-up has to do with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s refusal to pre-authorize a gathering of more than 19,000 people. Trump said last week that he was “forced” to find a new state to give his speech, one that presumably would allow him to host a large rally despite concerns about the deadly pandemic.

— Sebastian Murdock