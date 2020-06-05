Coronavirus Live Updates: Fauci Warns Of COVID-19 Spread At Protests

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

NYC Sees Significant Drop In Coronavirus Deaths ― 6/5/20, 11:00 a.m. ET

New York City, which has had the highest rates of coronavirus infections and deaths in the U.S., saw its biggest drop yet in deaths this week.

Newly released records put out by the city show there were zero confirmed coronavirus deaths Wednesday, the New York Daily News reports. However, three deaths were listed as having a “probable” connection to COVID-19, which may later be reclassified to count as coronavirus-related deaths.

The first confirmed death from the virus in the city occurred March 11. The death toll hit its peak on April 7, with 570 deaths in one day.

— Sebastian Murdock

Fauci Says Protests Are ‘Perfect Set-Up’ For Coronavirus ― 6/5/20, 10:30 a.m. ET

As protests continue across the country demanding police accountability and justice for the death of George Floyd, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert is warning of the potential health risks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told WTOP about the likelihood of the coronavirus spreading during nationwide protests attended by thousands of people at a time.

“It’s a perfect set-up for further spread of the virus in terms of creating some blips that could turn into some surges,” he told WTOP. “There certainly is a risk.”

Read HuffPost’s guide to reducing your risk for contracting coronavirus while protesting here.

— Sebastian Murdock

Brazil Death Toll Passes Yet Another Grim Milestone — 6/5/20, 4:00 a.m. ET