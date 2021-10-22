The COVID-19 Pandemic Could Continue Well Into 2022. Here's Why.

In the U.K., nearly 66% of the whole population has been fully vaccinated. In the European Union, the figure is about 62%, and in the U.S., 55%.

But more than 50 countries have missed the target set by WHO, of getting 10% of the population inoculated.

High-conflict countries such as Yemen, Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar have been unable to get their programs off the ground while natural disasters have also halted progress in countries such as Haiti.

Delivery delays, smaller pools of manufacturing facilities, and wealthy countries hoarding vaccines (Germany had halted its use of AstraZeneca earlier in the year), has left developing countries without.