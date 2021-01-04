COVID-19 Relief Bill, Election Certification And Georgia Runoffs: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“Of course he signed the bill. This shouldn’t be big news.”
—Keeper Catran-Whitney
“Thank God that’s over. Wonder what he’ll serve up next. Because you know he’s not done.”
—Sharon Baluka
“If one thing from all of this is clear, we really need to beef up our election standards and improve the system across the board.”
—Brent S
“It’s just another waste of taxpayers money.”
—Christian Matter
“She had NO right to try to put her hands on this boy. If she was injured during the attack too bad. She started it. As a parent, I would have protected my child too.”
—Ray McKee
“I don’t care who this woman is, you cannot go around accusing random people of stealing your phone just because you lost it.”
—Margo H.
“The employee does not have the right to decide who lives and who dies.”
—David Books
“Quite strange. I wonder why a healthcare professional, who likely took an oath to do no harm, would intentionally spoil vaccine doses.”
—Richard Nantelle
“Get the big money out of politics. The answer is public financing of campaigns with strict spending limits. The American public suddenly becomes the only campaign donor. The business of the American people will get done.”
—Bixby Sanderson
“Unfortunately runoffs happen when too many people are on the ballot and the parties split.”
—SK Smith