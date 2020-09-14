COVID-19, Russia And West Coast Wildfires: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
For a chance to be featured here, participate in the comments by clicking the gray speech bubble to the left, next to the social share icons, which will open up the comments panel.
Comments have been edited for clarity, spelling, punctuation and length.
“The only thing we need to fear is fear itself, and Russian interference.”
— Arthur Zacharczyk
“So much evidence and witness testimony have been collected and presented. What makes anyone think something will come of this?”
— Anita Leary
“It’s baffling to me that so many of the same group of university-aged adults who are rightfully concerned about global warming and its effects on the inhabitants on this planet for years down the road feel inconvenienced to practice equally important measures to protect the inhabitants on this planet right now.”
— Ans Vorza
“If this is our future we are in bigger trouble. The selfishness and stupidity of some of today’s young people is frightening. Who are their parents?”
— Mary Karbal
“We had a lull in confirmed cases and deaths for a few days giving hope of control but it seems to be coming back with a vengeance today.”
— Sammy Boddie
“This should frighten every American who honors their democracy.”
— Tracy Whittle
“These wildfires moved so fast that camera crews, thinking they were a safe distance from the flames, had to flee for their lives as flames just exploded up the hillside they were on. I am a California native and have never seen a fire season like this in my 69 years.”
— Bruce Hunter
“OMG, this is a total nightmare. The smoke gets thicker and thicker. I looked up to the sky and the sun looked like an orange moon.”
— Ryleigh Onwuatuegwu