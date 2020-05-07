HuffPost Intimacy Event

We had such overwhelming interest and participation in our recent virtual event on sex and intimacy during the coronavirus that we are hosting a new live online forum on the topic — this time solely focused on answering your questions.

Join HuffPost Executive Editor Hillary Frey and Personal Editorial Director Noah Michelson for a live Q&A on Wednesday, May 13, at 1 p.m. Eastern. Register here for Ask Our Editors: How COVID-19 Is Changing Sex, Dating And Our Relationships.

Hillary and Noah will spend the hour taking your questions about dating, intimacy, relationships, human touch and making connections at a time when we’re socially distancing from everyone who doesn’t live with us. While Hillary and Noah aren’t medical experts, they’ll be ready to answer questions from our readers, such as:

What do you say when someone is pressuring you to meet up during stay-at-home orders?

How to maintain an existing relationship when you’ve been suddenly separated by the pandemic

How do you nurture family ties overall, and specifically, with small grandchildren?