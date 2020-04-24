Coronavirus Live Updates: Experts Warn Against Trump's UV Light, Disinfectant Injection 'Cure'

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)

Michigan Extends Lockdown To May 15 But Loosens Leisure Restrictions — 4/24/20, 10:20 a.m. ET

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15, local news outlets reported.

However, restrictions on outdoor activities such as golfing and boating will be loosened. Certain businesses that can implement social distancing rules relatively easily — including landscapers, plant nurseries and bike repair shops — can also resume operations.

Whitmer’s last lockdown order triggered a small wave of protests in and around Lansing. Over the last two weeks, people have gathered in person ― without observing social distancing ― and in their cars, creating a gridlock that appeared to slow down some medical services.

Michigan currently has the seventh-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Nearly 3,000 people have died of the illness in the state, largely in the Detroit area.

— Sara Boboltz

Lysol Maker Warns People Not To Ingest Disinfectants After Trump Remarks — 4/24/20, 6:35 a.m. ET

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the company that manufactures Lysol and Dettol brands, issued a statement Friday morning warning that their products shouldn’t be ingested into the body through any route. It didn’t mention Trump by name.

“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus,” the company said.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”

— Chris York

UK’s COVID-19 Website Runs Out Of Tests, Shuts Within Minutes — 4/24/20, 6:10 a.m. ET

