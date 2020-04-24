Coronavirus Live Updates: Experts Warn Against Trump's UV Light, Disinfectant Injection 'Cure'

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.
More than 2.7 million cases of the virus have been confirmed worldwide, and more than 191,000 people have died from it, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Efforts to curb the outbreak have led to the global disruption of daily life and the economy, as schools and workplaces shutter in hopes of slowing transmission.
HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.
Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. (To see the latest updates, you may need to refresh the page. All times are Eastern. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)
Michigan Extends Lockdown To May 15 But Loosens Leisure Restrictions — 4/24/20, 10:20 a.m. ET
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May 15, local news outlets reported.
However, restrictions on outdoor activities such as golfing and boating will be loosened. Certain businesses that can implement social distancing rules relatively easily — including landscapers, plant nurseries and bike repair shops — can also resume operations.
Whitmer’s last lockdown order triggered a small wave of protests in and around Lansing. Over the last two weeks, people have gathered in person ― without observing social distancing ― and in their cars, creating a gridlock that appeared to slow down some medical services.
Michigan currently has the seventh-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Nearly 3,000 people have died of the illness in the state, largely in the Detroit area.
— Sara Boboltz
Lysol Maker Warns People Not To Ingest Disinfectants After Trump Remarks — 4/24/20, 6:35 a.m. ET
Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the company that manufactures Lysol and Dettol brands, issued a statement Friday morning warning that their products shouldn’t be ingested into the body through any route. It didn’t mention Trump by name.
“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus,” the company said.
“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route.”
— Chris York
UK’s COVID-19 Website Runs Out Of Tests, Shuts Within Minutes — 4/24/20, 6:10 a.m. ET
The U.K.’s much-lauded coronavirus testing program for essential workers ran out of capacity and had to be “closed” within minutes of opening Friday morning.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Thursday announced he was expanding the government’s testing program to include key workers and people from their households. A daily allowance of 1,000 home test kits – to be posted out to people – was to be made available as part of the push, but the gov.uk/coronavirus site ran out almost straight away.
As scores of people logged on to apply for a test, a message informed them: “Currently, only drive through tests are available.” But then, just minutes later, it appeared that nobody was able to book a test at all, as the site told them: “Coronavirus test: applications closed.” Hancock admitted this morning that the government had only finished coding the website yesterday. Read more
— Rachel Wearmouth
Brazil Records Highest 24 Hour Death Toll As Total Cases Near 50,000 — 4/24/20, 5:50 a.m. ET
Brazil on Thursday confirmed 407 new deaths from coronavirus, the country’s highest day-to-day increase so far. HuffPost Brazil reports (in Portuguese) total deaths in Brazil have now reached 3,313, with total confirmed cases totaling 49,492.
Sao Paulo Mayor Bruno Covas said Thursday that “the worst is still to come” to the city, while health care systems in the cities of Manaus, Recife and Fortaleza are close to collapse.
Brazil’s death toll is now 11th highest in the world, however, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who favors an unscientific approach to controlling coronavirus, has said he hopes social isolation measures in the country will end in the next few days.
— James Martin
Australia’s chief medical officer has warned against following Donald Trump’s suggestion of injecting disinfectant or ultraviolet light as a cure for coronavirus. During a press conference in Canberra on Friday, Brendan Murphy said he would “caution against the injection of disinfectants” and said they could be “toxic to people.”
Trump had earlier suggested injecting people with disinfectant or light to fight off COVID-19, after a Department of Homeland Security official presented studies showing that ultraviolet rays may be effective at killing the virus on surfaces and in the air.
Australia has so far avoided the high coronavirus death toll of other countries, with only 78 deaths, largely as a result of tough restrictions on movement that have brought public life to a standstill. Read more
— Alicia Vrajlal
Trump Ponders Whether Light Or Disinfectant Injections Can ‘Cure’ Coronavirus — 4/23/20, 10:15 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump suggested injecting people with disinfectant or light to fight off COVID-19 after a senior Department of Homeland Security official presented studies showing that ultraviolet rays may be effective at killing the coronavirus on surfaces.
At the daily pandemic press briefing on Thursday, Bill Bryan said that experiments have shown the virus does not survive well in sunlight, warm temperatures or humidity. Trump then began proposing his own solutions.
“Suppose that we hit the body with tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that it hasn’t been checked and you’re going to test it,” the president said. “Suppose you can bring the light inside the body.”
“Then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in one minute,” Trump continued. “Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? ... It would be interesting to check that.”
Bryan, who is the senior official performing the duties of undersecretary for science and technology at Homeland Security, had given a presentation on experiments testing how solar light affects the coronavirus on surfaces and in the air. Higher temperatures and humidity may kill the virus more quickly, he said.
He also warned that “it would be irresponsible for us to say that we feel that the summer is going to totally kill the virus. ... That’s not the case.”
Bryan added that these new observations about the virus’s interactions with light should not be taken as a reason to ignore the guidance set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Other health officials on the coronavirus task force were wary of Trump’s suggestions about using light to kill the virus.
When Trump asked whether sunlight and heat could “cure” the virus, task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said no.
“Not as a treatment,” Birx told the president. “Certainly, fever is a good thing. When you have a fever, it helps your body respond. But not as ... I’m not seeing heat or light as ...”
Trump interjected, saying it would be “a great thing to look at.”
Earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, acknowledged that warmer weather does affect other viruses, but he warned that it wasn’t likely to end the pandemic. Other leading infectious disease experts, including professionals at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, gave a similar warning this month
— Carla H. Russo
For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.
- What happens if we end social distancing too soon?
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Everything you need to know about coronavirus and grief
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.