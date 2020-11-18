Coronavirus Live Updates: Experts Warn Of Potential Surge In Cases After U.S. Thanksgiving

The U.S. is repeatedly breaking coronavirus records, and experts predict cases will surge after the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

To date, more than 11.4 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.34 million people worldwide, including more than 249,000 Americans, have died.

The virus continues to disrupt daily life around the globe, with more than 55.9 million people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 since Chinese officials implemented the first coronavirus lockdown in the city of Wuhan in January. But pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have both seen promising results from vaccine trials, which some experts ― including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ― have called “good news.”