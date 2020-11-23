Coronavirus Live Updates: Americans Could Receive Vaccine As Early As Dec. 11

The U.S. is repeatedly breaking coronavirus records, and experts predict cases will surge after the Thanksgiving holiday.

To date, more than 12.2 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.39 million people worldwide, including more than 256,000 in the U.S., have died.

The virus continues to disrupt daily life around the globe, with more than 58.7 million people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 since Chinese officials imposed the first coronavirus lockdown in the city of Wuhan in January.

But pharmaceutical companies Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have seen promising results from vaccine trials, which some experts ― including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases ― have called “good news.”

Read live updates on the coronavirus below. (Note: An ad blocker may prevent you from seeing the blog, so if you’re using one, please pause or turn it off. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)