Street artists are painting an optimistic picture about the possible end of the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to COVID-19 vaccines.
Artists from Barcelona to California and beyond are hailing the hope that comes with shots that were developed in record time and are now being administered to millions of people worldwide every day.
Some artists used religious or World War II imagery in their pieces. Others turned to pop culture to encourage people to get vaccinated.
David Gilmore’s mural of Dolly Parton on the side of Strut Bar and Club in Costa Mesa, California, praised the country music icon’s $1 million donation to research for the Moderna vaccine. Other artists featured confirmed to HuffPost that their works intended to commend the jabs.
Check out some of the most notable pieces below, and other coronavirus-themed street art here.
Seen some COVID-19 vaccine street art? Email your images and information to lee.moran@huffpost.com or direct message via Instagram.
-
The Velvet Bandit (San Rafael, California)
-
-
David Gilmore for Strut Bar & Club (Costa Mesa, California)
-
John D'oh (Bristol, England)
-
Pegasus (London)
-
-
The Rebel Bear (Edinburgh, Scotland)
-
Evyrein (Padua, Italy)
-
-
DIFF (Bristol, England)
-
-
The Rebel Bear (Glasgow, Scotland)
-
Maupal (Milan, Italy)
-
Laureth Sulfate (Lyon, France)
-
The Velvet Bandit (Forestville, California)
-
-
