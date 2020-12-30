Researchers in the U.K. warned last week that B.1.1.7 is at least 56% more contagious than the initial strain of the coronavirus that first emerged late last year in China. So far, the mutations do not appear to make it more deadly, though it follows that a greater rate of infection will lead to a greater number of hospitalizations.

Recently approved COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are expected to be effective against the new strain.