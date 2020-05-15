Coronavirus Live Updates: Restaurants, Cafes And Bars Reopen In Sydney, Australia

HuffPost reporters around the world are tracking the pandemic and the measures being taken to flatten the curve of transmission.

Read the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic below. All times are Eastern.

China Marks One Month Without Any Announced Deaths — 5/15/2020, 5:50 a.m. ET

It’s been a month since China has announced any deaths from the coronavirus, and there are fewer than 100 patients in treatment for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported. The last day the National Health Commission reported a death was April 14.

China has maintained social distancing measures and bans on foreigners entering the country, but has been opening up both large and small businesses to get the economy going again.

The central city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, is currently attempting to test all 11 million inhabitants in 10 days after six new cases were detected last weekend.

— Liza Hearon

Coronavirus Could Reduce 260 Million Indians To Poverty — 5/15/20, 3:45 a.m. ET