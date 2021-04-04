U.S. Gives A Record 4 Million Vaccinations In 24 Hours

The U.S. administered a record 4 million vaccinations against COVID-19 in a 24-hour period ending on Saturday, officials announced.

The milestone was celebrated in a tweet by White House COVID-19 Data Director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar. He also noted it was the first week in which the U.S. averaged more than 3 million vaccinations given per day. “Millions coming together to accelerate our progress toward controlling the pandemic!” he raved.

Wow a record reporting day!! +4.08M doses reported administered over the total yesterday. First day w/ 4M or more. Also first time averaging more than 3M per day over the past week. Millions coming together to accelerate our progress toward controlling the pandemic! — Cyrus Shahpar (@cyrusshahpar46) April 3, 2021

With the mounting vaccination rate, if Americans continue to follow health guidelines, “we are going to get to where [people] want to be, where I want to be, where you want to be — where we have enough people protected with the vaccines that we can go out and watch the cherry blossoms,” top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN Saturday. “It’s going to happen. It will.”

“Every day you get 4 million, 3 million people vaccinated, you get closer and closer to control. ... Just hang in there a bit longer, and the ... vaccinations in this country are going to override the surge in the virus. There’s no doubt the vaccine is going to win out. More and more you will start seeing the advantages of getting vaccinated,” said Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser.

The U.S. has given vaccines to 104 million people, with more than 59 million fully vaccinated.