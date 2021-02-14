How America’s Daily COVID-19 Death Toll Compares To Historical Tragedies

A year has passed since the first two recorded fatalities from COVID-19 in the United States. More than 460,000 Americans have fallen to the pandemic since then.

The death toll is already higher than that of the Civil War and World War II. The U.S. is at risk of surpassing the grim milestone set by the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919: 675,000 deaths.

This degree of death and suffering is hard to comprehend. The ongoing, contagious nature of this pandemic has left friends and families to mourn in isolation, out of sight from the rest of us. In many ways, we have become numb to its carnage.

To illustrate the scale of loss, HuffPost compared the ongoing pandemic to other mass casualty events from U.S. history.

One Day of COVID-19 Deaths Is The Same As...

Another way of contextualizing the damage done by the novel coronavirus pandemic is comparing it to each of America’s wars, its deadliest battle and its worst terrorist attack. More Americans are dying from COVID-19 each day than did during the entire War of 1812, which lasted three years. At its current pace, COVID-19 is killing as many Americans every 100 days as during all four years of U.S. combat fatalities in WWII.

COVID-19 Is A 9/11 Every Day

