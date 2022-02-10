Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don't?

Here's what experts know right now about the likelihood that everyone will get sick if one person is infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Senior Wellness & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost

Dalibor Despotovic via Getty Images

When I caught COVID right before Christmas — a breakthrough infection I got despite being vaccinated, boosted and wearing a medical-grade mask just about everywhere I went — I resigned myself to the fact that my kids would get it, too. We live in a tiny New York City apartment, after all. And my younger child is too young to be vaccinated.

But we tested them frequently throughout my quarantine, and after 10 days I hadn’t spread it to either of my kids or my husband. This has caused some people in my life to question whether I really had COVID-19 after all. (I’m going to believe the, like, seven at-home rapid tests that told me I did.)

But it’s also made me wonder a lot about the mysteries of COVID spread within households and how that has changed because of omicron. Many people fighting infections are also dealing with the same phenomenon.

Here’s what experts have to say about household COVID spread right now:

Omicron is more likely to spread within households than previous variants

Estimates suggest the initial omicron variant is up to four times more transmissible than previous COVID variants — and the newest omicron subvariant (BA.2) may be even more contagious than that. That seems to track within households as well. In early December, British health officials estimated that the risk of spreading omicron within a household was three times higher than with the delta variant.

With all of the variants, households pose a big risk just because of how much time you’re spending around those people.

“There are a lot of high-touch surfaces that might not get cleaned frequently. You might interact directly with saliva more frequently, especially if you have little kids. You’re probably not masking at home, so sitting next to each other on the couch you could easily get a spray of the bigger droplets in your face,” explained Alex Huffman, an aerosol scientist with the University of Denver.

“But, most importantly, your exposure to inhaled virus is likely much higher at home,” Huffman said. A lot of that has to do with ventilation.

“Many apartments and houses have pretty low air-exchange rates, so the air doesn’t get refreshed very often, and air that an infected person breathes out can build up to fairly high concentrations,” he said.

That said, household spread is not inevitable

One of the many reasons why health experts really hate the idea of just “getting omicron over with” ― aside from the fact that even “mild” COVID can feel really bad and that long-haul symptoms are a real risk ― is that it is by no means inevitable that you’ll get infected just because someone else in your family or home is sick.

“It’s very difficult to compare one study against the next. In general, early on in COVID, it was roughly found that between 10 to 20% of household exposures would end up with COVID, and that was pre-vaccine,” said Dr. Richard Martinello, an associate professor of infectious diseases and pediatrics at Yale School of Medicine. Other studies have put the secondary attack rate (i.e., the spread of the disease within a household or dwelling) a bit higher — more like 25% or 30%.

With omicron, those rates are likely higher. But again, it is by no means inevitable. Martinello pointed to a recent study from Denmark — which has not yet been subject to peer review — that suggests that with BA.2, a little over 40% of household contacts became infected themselves. With BA.1 (the initial omicron strain), it was more like 30%.

Basic prevention makes a big difference

There are a lot of factors that determine how likely household spread is, which is one issue that makes precise estimates of that type of transmission so challenging.

For one, some people shed more of the virus than others. People who are immunocompromised, for example, tend to have more severe, long-lasting infections. That means they’re likely to shed the virus for a longer period of time. Then there are other elements, like whether everyone in your home is vaccinated. The fact that my unvaccinated preschooler never got COVID when I had it makes me question whether he had an asymptomatic infection at some prior point that we never knew about that gave him some level of immunity, but I have no evidence of that. Also, antibody tests can be unreliable.

No matter your family or household’s specific circumstances, prevention can make a big difference in stopping the spread at home. To the extent it is possible, you should still isolate within your own home. (I fully admit that I gave up on this quest when I was sick myself because it was Christmas and also because there are only so many places you can hide from a zealous 3-year-old in an 800-square-foot home.)

“If the sick person can’t be fully isolated, I would suggest keeping as much distance as possible; wearing high-quality, tight-fitting masks (i.e., N95s); opening windows when you can; adding a couple portable air filters (like commercial HEPA filters or DIY Corsi-Rosenthal boxes); and limiting the time you spend in shared areas together,” Huffman said.

And be strategic about the time you spend together, he added.

“If possible, make sure you eat and drink in separate areas where the air can be ventilated or filtered more quickly,” he said, because any time the masks come off, the risk is highest.

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

COVID-19omicronhousehold

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

What Pro Athletes Eat For Breakfast vs. What YOU Should Eat

Relationships

What It Could Mean If You’re Letting Friendships Slip Away During COVID

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Beers People Drink During The Super Bowl

Work/Life

The Way We Talk About Career Failures Is All Wrong

Travel

13 Vacation Habits That Are Secretly Stressing You Out

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Shopping

5 Top-Rated Humane Mousetraps, For Anyone Who Has A Heart

Shopping

This Portable Dishwasher Is A Lifesaver For Small Spaces

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Hot Sauce Merch For Anyone Who's Serious About Their Favorite

Food & Drink

Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

Parenting

35 Tweets Only Sports Parents Will Understand

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel's Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These

Shopping

Getting Married ? Here's Every Kitchen Item You Need On Your Wedding Registry

Shopping

12 Must-Have Base Layers To Keep You Toasty And Warm This Winter

Style & Beauty

9 Face Masks With Powerful Ingredients To Fight Maskne

Parenting

Your Kid Isn't Loving Sports. When Is It OK To Let Them Quit?

Parenting

What People Get Wrong About The 'Golden Hour' After Birth

Food & Drink

Don’t Got Moxie? Maine’s Beloved Soda Is In Short Supply

Shopping

These $38 Walking Shoes Are The Best I've Ever Worn, Hands Down

Shopping

People Are Obsessed With This Highly Rated Pet Brush That's On Sale Now

Parenting

There’s So Much Pressure To Make 'Mom Friends.' Do You Really Need Them?

Shopping

28 Products That Make Working From Home More Comfortable

Food & Drink

The Best Foods To Eat When It’s 10 A.M. And You’re Ready For Lunch

Shopping

15 Genius Tools For Easier At-Home Manicures And Pedicures

Shopping

8 Amazing Black-Owned Coffee Brands You Can Order Online

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

7 Mistakes People Make When Booking Travel Through Third-Party Sites

Work/Life

6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

Home & Living

This Documentary About A Dating App Con Man Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Home & Living

This Southern Drama Is The Most Popular Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

12 Pet-Friendly House Plants That Are Safe For Cats And Dogs

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro

Wellness

Read This Before You Get Excited About Weed Preventing COVID

Shopping

16 Items That’ll Help Warm Up A Drafty House

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Loungewear That’ll Make You Feel Like Royalty

Shopping

43 Products That’ll Stop Cold Weather Problems Before They Even Start

Parenting

What Kids Lose When They Don't Read Books Like 'Maus'