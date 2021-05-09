The Parents Of Twitter Have Thoughts On A Second COVID Mother’s Day

Another year, another Mother’s Day amid COVID-19.
After 14 months spent mostly at home in the company of their children, moms are seeking a day of peace and quiet more than ever this year. For proof, look no further than the hilariously honest mothers on Twitter.
We’ve rounded up 13 tweets about the second pandemic Mother’s Day.
I was locked in my home for months on end being a chef, a teacher, and a damn circus performer by the time Mother’s Day rolled around last year.— The Michelle Dempsey (@MichelleDWrites) May 5, 2021
It’s solitude for me this year. Solitude, sleep, and snacks.
Can someone communicate to my family that for Mother’s Day I want to be the opposite of “feeling seen”— lilswizzy (@MotherPlaylist) May 6, 2021
I booked myself a hotel room this Saturday so Happy Mother’s Day to meeeee— Ramblin Mama (@ramblinma) May 6, 2021
My husband asked what I wanted to do for Mother’s Day since we’re in lockdown and I said wanted to get day drunk on pink wine and spend the day in bed eating cheesecake and to be honest that’s basically what I want every year— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) May 3, 2021
This Mother’s Day I would like a very cold hotel room, black out curtains, an Ambien, and no other human being present. Thank you in advance.— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) April 30, 2021
if you have come in or out of my vagina please leave me alone on Mother’s Day— Vision Bored (@VisionBored1) May 6, 2021
New Mom: Mother’s Day will be such a special day.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) May 7, 2021
Well-seasoned Mom with multiple children: It’s Mother’s Day month, bitches!
Don’t tell me Happy Mother’s Day.— ☕️MacgyveringMom22🍷 (@MacgyveringM22) May 5, 2021
Tell me you’re taking the kids on a weekend trip so that you can make fun memories with them, and I can spend 2 days at home, in peace, to do whatever the hell I want.
Actions, babe💋
THEM: Mom, what would you like for Mother's Day? Flowers? Handmade cards? Breakfast in bed?— Scary Mommy (@ScaryMommy) April 24, 2021
ME: I want you to teach me that new TikTok dance and then post us doing it together.
THEM: Breakfast it is, then!
Mother’s Day, but make it pandemic pic.twitter.com/HzfzR7C3NJ— RVA Coffee Stain (@RVACoffeeStain) May 2, 2021
Kids, this Mother's Day, be 𝙝𝙚𝙧 snack bitch.— The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) May 7, 2021
Just letting everyone know 5 just declared I’m “the worst mom she’s ever had.”— mom mom mom mom mom (@notmythirdrodeo) April 30, 2021
Mother’s Day is a week away- I hope they make mugs for that.
7y.o: "Mom, what do you want for Mother's Day?"— Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) May 7, 2021
Me: "Sleep."
7: "Haha, no seriously, Mom; something REAL."
Exactly.