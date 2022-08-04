Wellness

How A COVID-19 Infection May Affect Your Period

Notice a heavier period or a shorter menstrual cycle after having COVID? You may not be the only one experiencing changes.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

Could a COVID-19 infection impact your period?
Isabel Pavia via Getty Images
Could a COVID-19 infection impact your period?

Earlier this year, a large study of about 16,000 people found that the COVID-19 vaccine did, in fact, alter menstruation among 42% of participants. After vaccination, cycle length changed temporarily and heavier periods were reported, too.

Now, some experts (and many people who menstruate) are wondering how a COVID infection may have the same impact. Anecdotally, people have reported changes. Is this really the case? Here’s what experts currently know about the phenomenon:

In a recent study, participants reported period changes after being sick with COVID.

Recently, Dr. Leslie Farland, an assistant professor at the University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, and a team of her colleagues studied menstruation changes after COVID infections. The research was conducted in 127 people ranging from ages 18 to 45 beginning in May 2020. All participants tested positive for COVID at some point between the beginning of the pandemic and now; the study is still ongoing.

“Approximately 16% of menstruating participants who had COVID-19 reported changes to their menstrual cycle following infection,” Farland told HuffPost.

Participants most commonly reported irregular menstruation, an increase in premenstrual syndrome symptoms like mood swings and tiredness, and infrequent menstruation.

Outside of the study, other period changes have been reported, too.

“Anecdotally, I’ve heard reports of periods changing in regularity, flow, duration, pain level and intensity,” said Dr. Staci Tanouye, a gynecologist at Women’s Care Florida.

The topic of period changes is also rampant on Reddit threads, where users of the platform corroborated on issues like late periods and spotting after being infected with COVID.

Tanouye noted that “the normal menstrual cycle is immune-mediated, so we know that any type of major infection or challenge to the body’s immune system could alter menstrual cycles and symptoms.”

Delayed cycles, heavier periods or more painful periods can also occur when people have infections like HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, she added.

Anecdotal reports show that people noticed period changes after a COVID infection.
LumiNola via Getty Images
Anecdotal reports show that people noticed period changes after a COVID infection.

People with more severe COVID infections were more likely to report menstruation changes.

In the University of Arizona study, “individuals who reported changes to their menstrual cycle following COVID-19 were more likely to experience a greater number of COVID-19 symptoms,” Farland said.

But, there is room for error: Study participants self-reported the severity of their COVID symptoms and their menstruation changes.

Stress could also be a factor.

It’s no secret that stress can impact your period, even causing it to disappear for months on end. And the pandemic has been extraordinarily stressful, Tanouye explained.

“With COVID infection, there are multiple stressors to the body including the physical and emotional stress of both pandemic changes as well as COVID infection,” she said.

Farland added that study participants who reported period changes also did report higher stress levels. But, she emphasized that her study did not focus on stress’ relationship to menstruation changes during a COVID infection.

Overall, the reason behind period changes after a COVID infection is still unclear.

“We are not entirely sure [of] the mechanism behind these changes to the menstrual cycle,” Farland said.

She noted that while higher stress levels were witnessed in some study participants, factors like long COVID should not be ruled out until they’re studied.

“A consequence of this work is the importance of including gynecologic and menstrual health into the discussion of long COVID symptoms,” she said.

It’s well-known that long COVID manifests in a range of systemic changes that last for weeks to months, Farland added. And these changes vary greatly from person to person.

It's not clear exactly what impact COVID has on periods, but many people report temporary changes to their cycle.
Peter Dazeley via Getty Images
It's not clear exactly what impact COVID has on periods, but many people report temporary changes to their cycle.

More research is needed on the impact that a COVID infection has on periods.

“There is a paucity of scientific research on these topics,” Farland and her team write in the study. This can be attributed to many factors that for years have driven the lack of research on gynecologic health.

“Historically, these topics may have appeared less important and therefore received less research funding,” Farland told HuffPost.

Farland believes this is slowly changing as correlations are drawn between gynecologic health, quality of life and long-term chronic disease outcomes.

As more and more people notice period changes after having COVID, they’re turning to online forums or tips from friends for help. The impact a COVID infection has on periods may not be fully known, but, anecdotally, there seems to be one.

More research and funding would help address the topic and put many people’s worries at bay. Because don’t we have enough to worry about already?

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

Before You Go

Popular in the Community

COVID-19menstruation

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

FYI, There Are 3 Different Kinds Of Feta. Here’s What You Should Try.

Style & Beauty

More Men Are Getting Botox Than Ever. Here’s How ‘Brotox’ Is Different.

Relationships

28 Cringey Tweets About Hookups Gone Wrong

Work/Life

You Could Be ‘Quiet Quitting’ At Work And Not Even Know It

Style & Beauty

Young Women Are Tired Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Body Image Ideals

Parenting

1 in 2 Black Teens Experienced Racism Online In 2020. What Parents Should Know

Parenting

You're Trying To Give Your Kids An Amazing Childhood. How Much Will They Remember?

Relationships

Straight Men, The Vibrator Is Your Teammate, Not The Competition

Relationships

7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently

Shopping

Let’s Talk ‘Strawberry Legs’ And How To Get Rid Of Them

Shopping

Non-Hideous Vinyl Mats To Protect Your Floor In Style

Shopping

These Travel Mugs Will Brew Your Morning Coffee For You

Shopping

If You're Looking To Get Your Life Together, The Results From These 41 Products May Inspire You

Shopping

These TikTok-Famous UV Stickers Tell You When To Reapply Sunscreen

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

Just 15 Quick Things To Make Your Apartment's Clutter Way Less Overwhelming

Shopping

Highly-Rated And Highly Functional Backpacks For Students Of All Ages

Shopping

Everything You Need To Hang Artwork, From A Single Photo To A Gallery Wall

Shopping

These Heart-Rate Watches Can Help You Monitor Your Health

Shopping

Keep Your Kids Happy With These Easy-To-Assemble Indoor And Outdoor Swings

Home & Living

This Plane Crash Survival Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

29 Kitchen Storage Products To End Your Clutter Nightmare Once And For All

Shopping

6 Highly-Rated Cast Irons Pans That Come Pre-Seasoned

Shopping

These Boots Were Made For Riding Horses, But I Wear Them Constantly

Food & Drink

I Cooked For The World's 1%, But I Traded It To Make School Lunches

Home & Living

5 Heartwarming Communities You Didn't Know Existed On TikTok

Shopping

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

Shopping

Lifeguards Swear By These Hard-Working Water-Resistant Sunscreens

Parenting

How To Tell A Friend Struggling With Infertility That You’re Pregnant

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

6 Reasons Parents Won’t Vaccinate Their Kids Against COVID — And How Experts Respond

Food & Drink

Unregulated Foods Could Make You Sick. Here’s What To Know Before Ordering Trendy TikTok Eats.

Food & Drink

The 10 Most-Loved Instagram Recipes From July

Work/Life

What Executive Assistants Really Want You To Know About Their Jobs

Wellness

These 3 Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds

Shopping

Don’t Start Your Next Road Trip Without This Crucial Handheld Emergency Item

Food & Drink

We Know Skipping Breakfast Is Bad, But What About Lunch?

Wellness

Heat Exhaustion Can Sneak Up On You Quickly. Here's How To Spot It.

Shopping

This Under-Desk Elliptical Machine Is A Work-From-Home Essential

Style & Beauty

How To Solve Every Type Of Body Odor: What Works And What Doesn't