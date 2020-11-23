Biden Backs Democrats' Pursuit Of Bigger COVID-19 Relief Deal

A spokesman for Joe Biden’s presidential transition denied Monday that the president-elect or his team is pushing congressional Democrats for a quicker but potentially smaller economic stimulus package in negotiations with top Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The New York Times reported over the weekend that advisers to Biden want Democratic leaders in Congress to “reach a quick stimulus deal with Senate Republicans, even if it falls short of the larger package Democrats have been seeking.”

A deal like that would likely be a reversal for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who for months have pushed for a large stimulus bill they say is needed to jump-start the economy and provide additional relief to millions of Americans suffering amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is incorrect. The President-elect fully supports the Speaker and Leader in their negotiations,” Biden transition spokesman Andrew Bates told HuffPost when asked about the Times story on Monday.

