GOP Battled To Nail Tax Break For 3-Martini Lunches In Stimulus Package: Report

“Republicans are nickel-and-diming benefits for jobless workers, while at the same time pushing for tax breaks for three-martini power lunches. It’s unconscionable,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, told the Post.

Executives since the 1980s have been able to deduct 50% of often extravagant lunches from their federal taxes. The provision in the stimulus package would hike that to 100%.

It was one aspect of the deal triggering critics. Another was the meager $600 payout to working Americans. Critics pointed out that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross once wore a pair of custom-made slippers worth $600 to the capitol.

Attorney Walter Shaub, former head of U.S. Office of Government Ethics, lashed the “stinking” $600 checks as “what you give Americans if you just don’t care about Americans.” He compared it to the hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars in farm subsidies collected by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and his family.

Shaub also pointed out the cost of Ross’s custom slippers.