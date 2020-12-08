Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Administration Declined Multiple Offers To Secure More Vaccines For 2021

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given in the U.K. on Tuesday, as cases continue to surge in the United States.
To date, more than 14.9 million Americans have contracted the coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.54 million people worldwide, including more than 284,000 in the U.S., have died.
The virus continues to disrupt daily life around the globe, with more than 67.7 million people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 since Chinese officials imposed the first coronavirus lockdown in the city of Wuhan in January.
Read live updates on the coronavirus below. (Note: An ad blocker may prevent you from seeing the blog, so if you’re using one, please pause or turn it off. For earlier updates on the pandemic, go here.)