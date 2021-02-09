Does The COVID-19 Vaccine Protect You More Than A Natural Infection?

Currently, we know that coronavirus antibodies from natural infection can last for at least six months for the majority (88%) of people who have had the virus.

Researchers say the results indicate antibodies produced following natural infection may provide a degree of protection for most people. However Naomi Allen, a professor and UK Biobank chief scientist, says we can’t be certain how having these antibodies relates to immunity.

Antibodies aren’t the be all and end all either. T-cells are a type of white blood cell that specialize in tracking down virus-infected cells and killing them. They’re part of our natural immune process and studies suggest they remember the virus that causes COVID-19 for a lot longer than antibodies can.

There are gray areas when it comes to natural immunity. For example, we know people who previously tested positive for the virus can be reinfected months later. So what about the vaccines?