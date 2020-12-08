What Are Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions? Ask Our Experts

Our experts will be responding to questions here at 1:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 17. (If you’re using a HuffPost mobile app, click on the quote icon at the bottom of your screen to see the comments.)

As we enter the 10th month of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and COVID-19 cases continue to surge, we’ve finally received some positive news: Scientists have created vaccines to fight the virus, and they may soon be distributed across the country.

What questions do you have about the vaccine as we enter this next phase of the pandemic? Are you wondering when will they be available, or how will they be distributed? What groups will get the vaccine first? Are there any side effects? Exactly how effective will they be? Will life return to normal as more people are vaccinated?

Leave your questions in the comments here, and HuffPost medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel and senior wellness editor Lindsay Holmes will respond to as many as they can. Check back on Dec. 17 between 1:30 and 3 p.m. ET for their answers. (If you’re using a HuffPost mobile app, click on the quote icon at the bottom of your screen to see the comments.)

Note: Please avoid sharing personally identifiable health information about yourself or others in this thread, as these comments are public. And please be aware that any general advice provided here is no substitute for consulting your doctor or health care professional.

HuffPost