What To Expect Of The COVID-19 Pandemic In 2021: Ask Our Experts

A virtual event with experts to talk about COVID-19 in the new year.

2020 may be over, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues, with a total of 86 million cases and 1.8 million deaths worldwide.

Many states and countries are back in various stages of lockdown as the vaccine rolls out across the globe, while a more contagious strain spreads and hospital beds in some places grow scarce. What can we expect from the pandemic in 2021?

Join HuffPost medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel and senior wellness editor Lindsay Holmes at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 14 for a discussion about a new year with the coronavirus. They’ll talk about the vaccine rollout, when schools and businesses might reopen, and if life will return to normal. We’ll also leave time for audience questions.

While many of our events are ticketed or open to members only, we’ve decided to offer this event for free to everyone because it is such an important public health topic.

Register for the event now! And if you’d like to get invitations to other HuffPost events, sign up for a free membership here.

Dr. Kavita Patel is a practicing internal medicine physician in D.C. and senior scholar at the Brookings Institution working on health policy. She is also an adviser to New Enterprise Associates, one of the world’s largest venture capital funds. She has worked on disaster preparedness, first in Los Angeles County, then in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, in the White House on swine flu and now on COVID-19.

Lindsay Holmes is the senior wellness editor at HuffPost, where she oversees the health content for HuffPost Life and writes about mental health. She was selected for a National Press Foundation mental health fellowship in 2016 and has participated in multiple panels on how mental health is covered in the media. She graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Central Florida and lives in New York.

