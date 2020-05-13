COVID-19 Life Moving Forward: Views From HuffPost Readers

Every week, HuffPost editors read your comments on our top stories and highlight those that cut through the noise and make us think, help us see things from a different perspective, start conversations or even change our minds.
“Justice is being done here. The only shame is that this doesn’t happen more often for much lower-level offenders who are pressured into plea bargains. This is unbelievably cool.”
— Lazlo Toth
“There are no laws. There is no justice under this government. Four more years of this travesty and America will be unrecognizable.
— Bob Nowosacki
“Sheer arrogance. And how many will they infect among their families or the people who work for them, as is already occurring in the White House?”
— Terry Blattner
“If you view science with contempt and ridicule, you won’t understand that a virus can be transmitted between people before it can be detected. Then you are confident that you can’t get it if you hang with only those testing negative. Once the first tests positive, it’s too late. That’s how viruses work.”
— Joe Walsh
“It’s a reflection of our education system. We are not taught critical thinking skills. The education system is geared to prepare students to work for organizations that are organized along a strict hierarchy. Critical thinking much like in Trump’s administration is harshly discouraged.”
— Zenon Husar
“Even IF there is a vaccine (and that’s a huge ‘if’), life still won’t go back to normal overnight.”
— Brett Howard
“The states are broke. The Feds do not have unlimited funds.”
— Fred Ross
“To put people in jeopardy by making them work in a less-than-safe environment is obscene. We know social distancing works and allowing people to be up close and personal right now is just stupid.”
— Catherine Pizzi