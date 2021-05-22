Mother Cow Kills Woman Trying To Put Ear Tag On Calf

KTVO-TV reports that 76-year-old Jane Heisey died about 8 a.m. Thursday on a farm near the Sullivan County town of Harris.

Sullivan County Coroner Bob Wyant said Heisey and her husband, Glenn, were in a lot near their house trying to put an ear tag on a newborn calf. The mother cow knocked Heisey to the ground and stepped on her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.