Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: Cow-Print Clothes With A Rodeo Flair

This animal print is udderly chic right now.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

When it comes to animal prints, leopard and zebra tend to get the most attention. But lately another pattern from the animal world is appearing in the fashion world: cow print.

Whether it’s on pants, tops or accessories, this bold print brings a a little rodeo flair to an outfit. Celebrities and influencers like Katy Perry, Anitta, Jaleesa Jaikaran and Hannah Colin have all worn cow print at public appearances over the past year or so.

Hannah Colin, Anitta, and Jaleesa Jaikaran (left to right) have all sported cow print at public appearances.
Getty Images/John Parra/Cindy Ord/Albert L. Ortega
Hannah Colin, Anitta, and Jaleesa Jaikaran (left to right) have all sported cow print at public appearances.

Given its Western roots, cow print tends to evoke images of riding horses, herding cattle or otherwise living life on the range. The pattern usually comes in a white with brown or black spots, but these days, you can also find cow prints in bright colors not seen in the natural world.

If you’re interested in rocking some cow print, you can go big with a dress, pants or jacket or even pairing multiple garments for a matched set look. Alternatively, you might just opt for a simple cow-print accessory like a hat, purse, or shoes. And of course if you want to be super literal, maybe cow-print cowboy boots are the move.

Since the pattern tends to be in neutral colors, don’t hesitate to wear it with brighter pops of color like pink or green or even mix it with other prints for a daring look.

You can bring cow print into your ensemble with clothes or accessories.
Getty Images/Streetstyleshooters/Christian Vierig/Vanni Bassetti
You can bring cow print into your ensemble with clothes or accessories.

However you style your cow print, just know you look udderly fabulous. If you’re looking to try out this trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

A neck-tie shirt
Nasty Gal
Get it from Nasty Gal for $18.
BDG's Juno high-waisted pant
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $79.
Arider booties
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $61.50.
A shoulder pad blazer
Nasty Gal
Get it from Nasty Gal for $33.30.
A cow-print bucket hat
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
Flounce London's ruched mini dress with cut-out
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $28.
A cropped woven button-up
Hot Topic
Get it from Hot Topic for $18.83.
Vionic's slip-on flats
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $80.30.
Wildfang's essential shacket
Nordstrom
Get it from Nordstrom for $108.
Daisy Street Plus' short sleeve shirt and pajama bottoms
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $48.
Katliu's flat sandals
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $24.99.
A high-waist miniskirt
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
UO knit flare pants
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $49.
A button-up cardigan
Cider
Get it from Cider for $28.
UO denim mini skirt
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $59.
A long-sleeve pullover
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
A faux cowhide knotted headband
Lele Sadoughi
Get it from Lele Sadoughi for $75.
A pair of jogger pants
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
Public Desire's Genius flat knee boots
ASOS
Get them from ASOS for $56.
A top and shorts set from Avanova
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
A pair of Dakota clogs
Lisa Says Gah
Get them from Lisa Says Gah for $179.
A SweatyRocks bikini set
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
Casa 184's tiger and cow drop earrings
Lisa Says Gah
Get them from Lisa Says Gah for $34.
A long-sleeved crop top
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
Maliparmi slide sandals
Anthropologie
Get them from Anthropologie for $365.
Miaou Lou pants
Revolve
Get it from Revolve for $265.
A fuzzy bucket hat
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $23.
A pair of loose-fit shortalls
Dolls Kill
Get it from Dolls Kill for $55.
Jeffrey Campbell's Dagget F boot
Revolve
Get it from Revolve for $315.
A 2-pack of hair clips
ASOS
Get it from ASOS for $13.50.
A cow-print fleece
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
A pair of flare pants
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
Shop The Trend: Puffer Bags
shoppingStyleClothingShop The Trend