When it comes to animal prints, leopard and zebra tend to get the most attention. But lately another pattern from the animal world is appearing in the fashion world: cow print.

Whether it’s on pants, tops or accessories, this bold print brings a a little rodeo flair to an outfit. Celebrities and influencers like Katy Perry, Anitta, Jaleesa Jaikaran and Hannah Colin have all worn cow print at public appearances over the past year or so.

Advertisement

Getty Images/John Parra/Cindy Ord/Albert L. Ortega Hannah Colin, Anitta, and Jaleesa Jaikaran (left to right) have all sported cow print at public appearances.

Given its Western roots, cow print tends to evoke images of riding horses, herding cattle or otherwise living life on the range. The pattern usually comes in a white with brown or black spots, but these days, you can also find cow prints in bright colors not seen in the natural world.

If you’re interested in rocking some cow print, you can go big with a dress, pants or jacket or even pairing multiple garments for a matched set look. Alternatively, you might just opt for a simple cow-print accessory like a hat, purse, or shoes. And of course if you want to be super literal, maybe cow-print cowboy boots are the move.

Since the pattern tends to be in neutral colors, don’t hesitate to wear it with brighter pops of color like pink or green or even mix it with other prints for a daring look.

Getty Images/Streetstyleshooters/Christian Vierig/Vanni Bassetti You can bring cow print into your ensemble with clothes or accessories.

However you style your cow print, just know you look udderly fabulous. If you’re looking to try out this trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

Advertisement