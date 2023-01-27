Amazon The Coway Airmega air purifier comes in white, black and black/gold.

With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. When a Coway air purifier is on sale, you want to act fast to grab one at a discounted price.

Right now, you can get the popular Coway Airmega 1512HH air purifier for up to 29% off on Amazon. Unlike many bulky (and downright hideous) home appliances, the polished design of this device will actually make you want to show it off. It comes in black, white and a luxurious black and gold WiFi-enabled option, and could easily become your favorite machine-turned-home decor.

Advertisement

The black and white models have a powerful four-stage filtration process to capture tiny particles, including pollen and other allergens, and harmful volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove), while the black and gold model has a three-stage filtration and is controlled by a mobile app and voice control.

Below, we included more details on these essential home deals.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.