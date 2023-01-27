ShoppingAmazonhomeCleaning

This Popular Air Purifier Has Over 20,000 Reviews — And It's On Sale On Amazon

Grab a highly-rated Coway Airmega air purifier on Amazon at a significant discount.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The Coway Airmega air purifier comes in <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coway-AP-1512HH-Mighty-Purifier-True/dp/B01728NLRG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="white" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Coway-AP-1512HH-Mighty-Purifier-True/dp/B01728NLRG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">white</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coway-AP-1512HH-Mighty-Purifier-True/dp/B00BTKAPUU?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="black" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Coway-AP-1512HH-Mighty-Purifier-True/dp/B00BTKAPUU?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">black</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Coway-AP-1512HH-Mighty-Purifier-True/dp/B07TVL3F3D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="black/gold" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Coway-AP-1512HH-Mighty-Purifier-True/dp/B07TVL3F3D?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d334b8e4b0c8e3fc7d40a2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">black/gold</a>.
Amazon
The Coway Airmega air purifier comes in white, black and black/gold.

With endorsements from Wirecutter, Consumer Reports and Gear Patrol (along with thousands upon thousands of Amazon reviews), Coway is one of the most highly rated brands in the crowded space of air purification. When a Coway air purifier is on sale, you want to act fast to grab one at a discounted price.

Right now, you can get the popular Coway Airmega 1512HH air purifier for up to 29% off on Amazon. Unlike many bulky (and downright hideous) home appliances, the polished design of this device will actually make you want to show it off. It comes in black, white and a luxurious black and gold WiFi-enabled option, and could easily become your favorite machine-turned-home decor.

The black and white models have a powerful four-stage filtration process to capture tiny particles, including pollen and other allergens, and harmful volatile organic compounds (like airborne gases from your gas stove), while the black and gold model has a three-stage filtration and is controlled by a mobile app and voice control.

Below, we included more details on these essential home deals.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Coway Airmega air purifier (up to 29% off)
This sleek purifier has a complex filter that captures and reduces up to 99.97% of irritating particles ― including pollen, pollutants and other allergens ― along with volatile organic compounds and odors. It's designed to purify rooms of up to 361 square feet and has a timer feature you can set to run one, four or eight hours before it automatically shuts off. It comes in black and white and measures 16.8 inches by 18.3 inches by 9.7 inches.

Promising review: "One of the best purchases I've made. Got 4 of them to put around the house and they have worked well. Accidentally left the gas stove on once and they turned red indicating an issue even before my alarm went off. My mistake confirmed for me how well and accurate they are!!" — mike
White: $163.89 at Amazon (originally $229.99)Black: $168 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
2
Amazon
Coway Airmega air purifier with app-enabled smart technology (15% off)
Like the black and white models, this Coway Airmega has an advanced filtration system to reduce irritants in the air, but this one works for rooms up to 788 square feet. Another standout feature of this model — aside from its stylish black and gold design — is that it's WiFi-enabled with the mobile IoCare app and works with Google Home and Alexa for voice commands. It measures 16.8 inches by 18.3 inches by 9.7 inches.

Promising review: "This really works. I like how the indicator changes color to tell you the air quality. It’s very quiet. Used to itch a lot especially in warmer days or when the humidity is higher. Even though this is not a humidifier, it works to cleanse the air and I don’t itch anymore." — Coco
$257.29 at Amazon (originally $299)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Clean Ball, which collects crumbs, dirt, dust and other little bits

39 Products That Will Confront Your Everyday Cleaning Problems

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Should Restaurants Just Include Tips In The Cost Of A Meal?

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn’t Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Relationships

If You’re ‘Infla-Dating,’ Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don’t Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They’d Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Shopping

This Wildly Popular Bottle Will Filter Your Drinking Water — And It's Majorly On Sale

Shopping

These Sleek Fitness Trackers Are On Sale For A Fraction Of The Price Of An AppleWatch

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You're Distracted At Work

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

15 Products To Heat Up Every Corner Of Your Home

Shopping

This Cozy Scarf Doesn't Leave Your Hands Out In The Cold. Here's Where To Get One.

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists

Relationships

8 Small, Actionable Ways Men Can Address Unequal Division Of Labor At Home

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Relationships

5 Signs You’re In A Relationship With A Covert Narcissist

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

31 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For (Way) Under $40

Shopping

No One Will Ever Guess Your Trendy Activewear Is From Walmart

Wellness

Should You Still Get The Flu Shot Even If You've Already Had The Flu?

Relationships

This Low-Effort Activity Could Improve Your Relationship

Parenting

What Is ‘Sad Beige’ Parenting, And How Did We Get Here?

Travel

How To Pack A Carry-On When Everything Is Bulky

Shopping

Hosting A Super Bowl Party? These Smart TVs Are On Sale At Walmart Right Now

Wellness

Cat Owners Aren't Taking Them To The Vet Enough. That's A Problem.

Food & Drink

The Rudest, Most Infuriating Things People Do At Coffee Shops

Shopping

40 Little Things Any Home Chef Will Likely Want In Their Kitchen

Shopping

A Cult-Favorite Mayonnaise And 14 Other Things Our Editors Bought In January

Shopping

The Best Ugg Dupes, According To TikTok

Parenting

30 Tweets About 'Bluey' That Parents Will Totally Relate To

Wellness

This Simple Scandinavian Bed Hack Could Be The Key To Better Sleep