″I’ve had this air purifier for a couple months now and couldn’t be happier. I’m very sensitive to dust and for some reason dust in my house was extremely heavy last winter and spring - I was having to dust every day. With the Coway air purifier I’m back to once a week or less. [I] have to clean the pre-filter often though, which is easy. The noise level is fine, you can hear it working but it’s a pleasant low whoosh sound which is kind of soothing. I would absolutely buy this product again!” — gfy

“Love these air purifiers, I ordered a 2nd after having the first for a few days. Honestly I bought it for the aesthetics (it’s cute! I love green) but it’s a great little appliance. Provides good white noise on the highest fan setting at night too. Recommend!!!” — pepperoni

″...Upon unpacking and setting these up (which was a total breeze by the way, documentation provided is perfect), they immediately went to work cleaning the air. The air quality sensor is extremely sensitive and the color scheme is easy to understand and the LED is bright. We kept all of our units on auto initially, and they immediately went to work cleaning the air, LEDs changing color as the air gets cleaner, the unit also getting quieter until the light is blue and the unit is whisper quiet. If the air is clean for a while the unit goes into sleep mode to save power. But as soon as we cook or do anything that may disrupt the air quality the sensors detect it and kick the unit into gear to clean up the air. We haven’t had them long enough to notice if the levels of dust have been reduced, but we can already notice an improvement in the air quality. The air is fresher and there’s way less smells left lingering, especially after cooking which we do a lot of. Bacon smell was gone after a couple of hours. Maintenance seems easy enough and the company has a good reputation for support and reliability so I’m hoping these units last a good while. So far very happy and would highly recommend these if you want to clean up your air and cut down on dust and smells.” — R.Lozano

“I love this air purifier. It’s super easy to set up, clean and change filters. The best part is it cuts the amount of dust, odor and dog hair SIGNIFICANTLY. I just purchased another one for my bedroom. And it is reasonably priced. Highly recommend!” — MG

“...It is an impressive little piece of machinery. I have it in my living room, set on automatic, and it kicks up when someone cooks in the kitchen. There doesn’t have to be visible smoke. It just knows that there is stuff in the air, and it goes about cleaning it. My more expensive bigger filter does not do this. You have to set off the burger alarm before it will shift gears...” — A