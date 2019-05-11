Cop Responds To Call About 'Wounded Dog,' Finds Tiny Coyote Pup In Need

A coyote pup found scared and alone in the road in Revere, Massachusetts, has a new chance at life thanks to a group of caring humans.

Massachusetts State Police troopers received a call about a “wounded dog in the road” on the night of May 5, according to a Facebook post from the department﻿. But instead of a domestic canine, Trooper Carlo Mastromattei found a “frightened, solitary coyote pup.”

Massachusetts State Police Poor little guy.

The pup’s mother was “nowhere in sight” and the animal was in immediate danger on the busy road. No wildlife or environmental officials were available to help, the post said, but Lisa Cutting, the owner of a local dog grooming and boarding business, sprang into action when the Mastromattei called her.

“Put my gloves on. Grabbed a towel and a quarantine cage, and picked him up and brought him to safety,” she told CBS Boston.

Cutting decided to name the pup Carlo, presumably after the trooper.

Massachusetts State Police Carlo the coyote pup is doing much better now.