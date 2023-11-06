The Chillest, Most Handsome Coyote Lounges On Patio Couch In San Francisco

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A handsome coyote lounging on a deck couch in San Francisco wasn’t so wild about being approached by an animal control officer, but stayed remarkably civilized. (See images below.)

Called to a home where the resident found the fantastic beast asleep on patio cushions, San Francisco Animal Care & Control Officer Laura Mullen arrived to see the coyote still chilling the day away.

“I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up,” she wrote in a Facebook entry on Friday. “He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard. He was moving appropriately and did not appear sick or injured. The yard was on the edge of a woodland area and he hopped on over the wall and made his way through the brush.”

Mullen said the male coyote appeared to be a healthy yearling who was likely looking for a mate to establish a den of its own.

An estimated 100 coyotes live in San Francisco, she wrote, and their presence keeps rodents in check.

This majestic canine found a place to crash in the upscale Russian Hill neighborhood, SFGate reported, so we know at least one coyote has an innate sense of local real estate values.

“This one is a first, and our animal control officers have seen pretty much everything,” agency spokesperson Deb Campbell told the outlet.

Here are other photos of coyotes in or near places where humans live.

This 6-month-old coyote was cornered by police under a house in Scarborough, Ontario. It was believed to be the first coyote every caught in the city. Jim Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A lone coyote crosses a city street in residential neighborhood in Los Angeles in 2013. Jena Ardell via Getty Images

A female coyote that has been tagged and collared walks through a vehicle pullout where wildlife biologists have been conducting a study of coyotes that populate the area of the Marin Headlands in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area near Sausalito, California, in 2020. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The same female coyote near Sausalito, California. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images