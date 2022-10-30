Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Popular items on this list include:
- A cropped pullover just begging you to break up with your emotional support college sweatshirt (that has gone through so many washes, it doesn’t even feel remotely soft anymore).
- Crisscross slippers for your feet that have been patiently waiting to switch out of those uncomfy work shoes.
- A waffle knit sweater coat for anyone who’s just sent their umpteenth email of the day and is now ready to swaddle their entire being under a cozy layer that resembles the feeling of their comforter.
A cropped pullover
Available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"This sweatshirt is so soft, not too heavy but not thin by any means. It’s just perfect. Looks super cute with leggings or high waisted jeans. I just love it! Already purchased another color." — Gabrielle Dewey
A pair of drawstring lounge pants
Oh! And! — reviewers say these are a great Lululemon "On The Fly" dupe. Available in sizes XS–XL and 23 colors.Promising review:
"I was so excited to find this brand on a TikTok video (LOL) that claimed to be a Lululemon dupe, and they totally are! Purchased two different pairs and will definitely be buying more. Great quality for the price!" — Jalyn
Crisscross slippers
Available in sizes 5–10 and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's foam padding for foot support...OMG. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." — NG
An ultra-soft fleece hooded dress
Available in sizes M–6X and in grey and pink.
Promising review:
"This is soooo comfy and pretty. I love the way it fits and even after I washed it. Does not shrink at all.." — Torrid customer
A ribbed racer front tank
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 22 colors.
Promising review:
"I really love the fit of these tanks on me. They are a super soft and thick but breathable material. I have ordered multiple colors at this point and have paired them in so many different ways.
I love to wear them with long skirts for a more dressed-up look. They look great with shorts in the warm weather. I get hot very easily and though the material is warmer, I was super comfortable!
These will be great for wintertime in New England as well because the fabric is thicker and comfortable! These tanks are a good length and go great tucked in or over your bottoms." —Ashley Bonnett
Classic roomy, high-waisted joggers
Available in sizes S–XXL and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I am so happy I got these!! Exactly what I was looking for! Extremely comfy. I am a 6 and got a large so they would be super roomy and they are! Plenty long and pants are always short on me. Have washed and dried them and they came out perfect. Getting two more pairs and happy to see they’re even cheaper!" — Saraisme.
The popular pair of high-waisted crossover Aerie leggings
TikTok caused these leggings to sell out once, so you might want to run to grab a pair before it happens again. Available in sizes XXS–XXL, long, short, and in three colors and patterns.Promising review:
"Most comfortable leggings. I love AE because they make short lengths that actually fit me (4' 11"). These leggings are lightweight, super stretchy, and perfect for lounging. I am definitely going to buy a couple more pairs!" — Aerie customer
Trendy baggy overalls
Available in sizes S–3XL and 21 colors/patterns.
Promising review:
"I have bought four of these, now, in different colors.
I originally thought I might feel frumpy, but I wanted something loose-fitting to allow airflow. I never fail to receive a compliment when wearing these out and about.
They are very cute jumpers! For the price, the fit, and the quality, they're worth buying. The material seems to be linen which is very breathable, but is thick enough that I don't worry about it being see-through. I highly recommend these to anyone, any size!" — M. morson
An FP Movement printed fleece jacket
Available in sizes XS–XL and 10 patterns.
Promising review:
"Best running around town jacket! Love love love this jacket! It’s so comfy and soft while also keeping you warm and snuggly. Deep pockets are a plus. Made to feel a little baggy — great for over a sweater. Highly recommend!" — Free People customer
High-waisted flares
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I wore these pants on a first date, and they made my booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job, and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day, and they make great sleep pants." — Christina Tahey
A multipack of warm and fuzzy socks
Available in packs of four, five, seven and in 36 styles.
Promising review:
"These fluffy socks are so cuddly and warm, plus they are thin enough that I can wear them like regular socks in my shoes. I also love the fact of the softness at the top where other socks have restricting elastic bands that can cut into your skin. These fit just right!! I had ordered one four-pack and just received my SECOND order of two MORE four-packs. I love these THAT much!! Thank you for a great product!" — Diane
A long-sleeved jumpsuit
Available in sizes S–XXL and 15 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this jumper. Super comfy, perfect fit. The waist is a string tie (not elastic!), which I really like. Elastic waistbands can sometimes be too tight even on comfortable clothes so the string is great. The ankles and wrists are stretchy with the perfect amount of 'give' so I can get my feet and hands in and out easily. The fabric is lightweight and easy to move, dance, yoga in. Of course, it's a v-neck so I wear a cami, sports top or halter underneath. And pockets!" — Debbie
A pair of Superfit Hero's sweat-wicking pocket bike leggings
Superfit Hero
is a US-based, female-founded small business established in 2015 that specializes in sustainable, premium activewear that is specifically made to fit you and your lifestyle for sizes L–7XL. Promising review:
"I have worn Superfit bottoms for years now, but I had to drop yet another five star review for these leggings. I just got home from a 3-day backpacking trip (28 miles and 6000’ gain) and I wore these leggings the entire time. From fording a river, to hoisting myself over downed logs, and even sleeping, they fit comfortably and securely. No snags, rips, or thinning. My phone even stayed in the pocket while I pooped in a hole in the ground. I can’t recommend these highly enough." — Gina R.
A tapered loungewear set
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"Super cute and comfy. Perfect to lounge around the house and can still be seen in public if you need to run an errand. Runs true to size, and the cropped top isn’t TOO cropped!" — Amazon customer
A hooded open-front cardigan
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors.
Promising review:
"Oh man, this thing is SO soft and smooshy...I LOVE it. I'm really happy with this cozy little jacket. It still manages to be big and slouchy, and it's just SO SOFT. I can't decide whether to just wear it around the house or out — it's definitely a casual look, but it would work either way." — Wrenn M.
A maxi split-front lounge set
Available in sizes 14–24.
A scoop neck romper
Available in sizes S–XL and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely LOVE this romper! SUPER soft and comfy. It fits me true to size. I wore it all day at Disney and got tons of compliments. Will definitely be ordering more colors!" — Heather Harris Parker
An animal-print duster cardigan
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe
you can give this a spin before you buy it! sizes S–XL and six colors.Promising review:
"Love this cardigan!!! It can easily be dressed up or can be dressed down. It's super cute, and I always get compliments on it. Love this find on Amazon." — AndreaF
A tiered swing dress
Available in sizes L–4X and eight colors.
Promising review:
"This dress is so comfortable! The material is stretchy and soft and does not cling to your body. I originally got this dress because I needed something roomy after my shoulder surgery. I've already ordered another one in a different color. I really recommend this dress. It's fantastic!" — Susan Kirby
A cute and cozy sweatshirt
Femfetti is a woman-led small brand based in Columbus, Ohio. They've been making apparel since 2013 — every design features hand-drawn illustrations and lettering! Available in unisex sizes S–5X.Promising review:
"YASSSSSSS! listen, if I could wear this everyday I would because it is EVERYTHING<33333 It's so comfy, true to size maybe even runs a little big for extra wiggle room, and LIGHTNING shipping. What are you waiting for?! Totally get it!" — Etsy customer
Pull-on rib knit pants
Don't forget to snag the matching sweater bralette
and peplum cardigan
! Available in sizes XXS–5X and six colors.Promising review:
"I was afraid the pants were going to be too long, but they fit perfectly! So comfortable, love them! You should definitely get the whole set, looks great together!" — UBEUreview
A pair of high-waisted quick-dry running shorts
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord
loves hers: "I recently bought these shorts because I'm in love with the similar ones you can get at Old Navy, but they sell out so fast. Turns out, I love these even more! I love the huge range of colors you can buy these in
(at other places, they often sell out too quickly to get to pick!), love that the high-waistedness of them meets about where my running crop top ends, so I don't have to go wild with sunscreen, and love love loooooove the side pocket for my keys or face mask
. I only have them in purple so far, but I'm excited to try other colors!" Available in sizes XS–3XL and 40 colors.Promising review
: "LOVE these shorts!! They look and feel just like my Lulus!! Wore them around the house and to work out and they’ve held up and are comfy! Love the side pocket-perfect size for key cards. Size up If you’re in between sizes!" — Cddd
A belted jumpsuit
Never Fully Dressed is a woman-founded fashion business based in Essex, England. Available in sizes M–XL and also in a curve cut here
.
A cool-to-touch bamboo sleepwear set
Available in sizes S–4X, S-L petite, and in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I will never buy another pair of warm weather pjs again other than these. I needed pjs that were cool and comfortable, but I often found that the fabric of other pjs would rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough. These silky soft PJs have been going strong for months now through countless hot flashes and heat waves when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom. If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these PJs enough.
I literally never leave reviews but felt compelled to preach to others the good word of Latuza's PJs. I was even so impressed with them that I got a second pair the following week and two more pairs for my Mama and sis. I plan on buying all the special ladies in my life their own sets this coming holiday season." — Margery
The TikTok-approved Lululemon scuba hoodie
Available in sizes XS/S–XL/XXL and in 10 colors.
Promising review
: "TikTok wasn't joking when they were hyping this up.
I've wanted a scuba for years and a cropped version PLUS a half zip was too good to pass up. I am so excited to wear this! It's so soft, cute, and baggy, which I am a fan of.
I love me a comfy hoodie in the cold winter months. So excited to put this to use!" — macefaceee
A huggably soft two-piece cuffed sleeve and shorts set
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this set! It’s so cute and great quality. I love it regardless. The top can actually be worn with jeans or athletic leggings which is a huge bonus. All in all, I love it." — Amazon customer
A simple T-shirt dress
Available in sizes S–3XL and 42 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this dress; it is the fourth I bought (they come in beautiful different patterns). It’s comfortable, the fabric is light and soft, it does NOT wrinkle (not even after being in my suitcase for six hours!)." — Mindful
A Hackwith Design House shirt
Hackwith Design House is a woman-owned small business that creates made-to-order apparel. This shirt can be worn as a V-neck, off-the-shoulder, boatneck, V-back, and even open as a jacket. And the color is simple, which means it can be paired well with many different bottoms. Available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors.BuzzFeed Shopping editor Chelsea Stuart says: "I have this shirt and I *love* it.
All credit for its discovery goes to TikToker @jennifer.bianca
who I happened to stumble across on my FYP. It checks all my boxes: black, comfortable, versatile, and durable. My initial worry was that I wouldn't feel secure in it (I have a 38DDD chest and most wrap tops/dresses I've tried haven't stayed where they're supposed to), but I haven't had an issue with this! I've worn it tied in the front giving me a square neck (like the middle picture) and tied in the back giving me a V-neck up front (just like the photo on the right) — both were super comfortable, and I didn't have to adjust myself at all.
As someone whose weight fluctuates, I also appreciate that this piece can handle pounds gained and lost. The fabric is medium weight, so I'll be wearing it season to season, and there's just enough elasticity in the arms that if you roll up your sleeves, they won't fall back down. All that is to say trust that I will be buying additional colors!
"
A maxi dress with a side slit
Available in sizes 14–26 and 26 colors.
Promising review:
"Fits great and is comfy! I never do reviews, but this dress is a gem! It's roomy, and the pockets are deep enough for my phone and glasses. The fabric is soft and lightweight. If you want a slouchy, oversized look, size up. I will likely order in other colors. Yay!" — PSC