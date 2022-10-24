20 Fall Coats And Jackets That Are Serving Seriously Cozy Vibes

Popular items from this list include:
• A trendy puffer vest from Urban Outfitters that has an oversized lapel, a boxy silhouette and eight color options.
• A printed puffer-style parka by Free People that can fold into its own pocket for a packing-friendly option. It also has a waterproof and reflective shell that can stand up to the elements.
• An everyday corduroy button-up with a boyfriend-style, oversized fit.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A timeless Calvin Klein pea coat made from a cashmere-wool blend
2
A Levi's sherpa-lined trucker's jacket
3
A quilted bomber jacket
4
A checkered wool shawl coat
5
A soft and cozy flannel shacket
6
A sherpa-trim notched lapel jacket
7
A faux fur zip-up jacket
8
A shiny down parka with an oversized faux fur hood
9
A longline and open-front fleece jacket
10
A hooded longline puffer coat that folds into a travel bag
11
A boxy oversized puffer vest
12
An elegant double-breasted overcoat with faux fur lapels
13
A collared faux fur zip-up jacket
14
An everyday button-up corduroy jacket
15
A thick down coat featuring a fleece-lined hood and lots of pockets
16
A faux suede belted jacket with a detachable fur collar
17
A packable printed puffer jacket that folds into its own pocket
18
A sherpa-lined parka
19
A hooded fleece jacket with a color-blocking design
20
A Gore-Tex anorak ski coat from Burton