20 Fall Coats And Jackets That Are Serving Seriously Cozy Vibes

Shackets, pea coats, vests and fur-lined bombers all can found in this selection of trending autumn outerwear.
Cierra Cowan
A<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Angashion-Cardigan-Outwear-Jackets-Pockets/dp/B07HRNMWHC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" longline fuzzy fleece coat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Angashion-Cardigan-Outwear-Jackets-Pockets/dp/B07HRNMWHC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> longline fuzzy fleece coat</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aofur-Womens-Ladies-Quilted-Outerwear/dp/B07GRXPHNW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="shiny bomber jacket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aofur-Womens-Ladies-Quilted-Outerwear/dp/B07GRXPHNW?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">shiny bomber jacket</a> with an oversized fur collar and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zeagoo-Womens-Fashion-Double-Breasted-Trench/dp/B0B71HCH77?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="belted wool trench coat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zeagoo-Womens-Fashion-Double-Breasted-Trench/dp/B0B71HCH77?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=635180f0e4b0e376dc1530d9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">belted wool trench coat</a>.
Amazon
Popular items from this list include:

• A trendy puffer vest from Urban Outfitters that has an oversized lapel, a boxy silhouette and eight color options.

• A printed puffer-style parka by Free People that can fold into its own pocket for a packing-friendly option. It also has a waterproof and reflective shell that can stand up to the elements.

• An everyday corduroy button-up with a boyfriend-style, oversized fit.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A timeless Calvin Klein pea coat made from a cashmere-wool blend
Available in sizes 0–18 and 12 colors.

Promising review: "Not only did this arrive before expected, it is so expensive looking and the silk interior gives the jacket an extra pop of elegance. Definitely my favorite jacket by far!!! Important to note that this jacket is more for fashion than warmth. But you can layer with sweaters and jackets. I ordered my typical size with Calvin, and it fits perfectly! A little loose in the waist, but I can layer underneath. LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!" — Anonymous
$104.76+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A Levi's sherpa-lined trucker's jacket
Available in sizes XS–4X and seven colors.

Promising review: "This jacket is amazing. It is so comfortable and looks cute with every outfit! The sherpa lining is on the front and back torso plus the neck, and the sleeves have a different soft lining. Note that it does run small, so order a size up. I normally wear a medium jean jacket but the Large of this jacket feels better, especially so you can wear a sweater underneath. It is quite warm, so I don't usually wear it indoors or else I'll overheat. Easy, comfortable, and cute!"Eileen Eisen-Cohen
$49.98+ at Amazon
3
amazon.com
A quilted bomber jacket
Available in sizes XS–L and 16 colors.

Promising review: "Just buy it now! It’s the perfect catch-all jacket. It is lightweight but still provides a good about of warmth and protection making it perfect for spring and fall. Styles well with everything. I have to stop myself from wearing it everyday, I should probably just buy more colors!" — Amanda
$26.99+ at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A checkered wool shawl coat
Available in sizes XXS—3X and 12 colors.

Promising review: "By far my favorite Amazon purchase! Follow the size chart for an accurate fit. I'm 5'3" and a 14/16 US.. purchased this coat in a 3X which is the perfect fit. Thought this would be a great fall jacket, to my surprise, it is heavier than it appears and very well lined. This coat is too heavy to wear on days where the temps are above 45 degrees Fahrenheit. I receive tons of compliments whenever I wear this coat and will purchase a couple more patterns...My mother has placed one of these coats on her Christmas list this year. Buy the coat!" — J. White
$39.90+ at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A soft and cozy flannel shacket
Available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors.

Promising review: "I am in love! Shackets are hard to buy because they are often stiff and itchy. This one is amazing. I get lots of compliments. 5’4” and weigh 137, I got a size small." — SSL2
$25.49+ at Amazon
6
Old Navy
A sherpa-trim notched lapel jacket
Available in sizes XS–4X in regular, petite, and tall fits, and two colors.

Promising review: "This jacket is really cute. Not lined so it is a lighter weight more appropriate for fall or winter with a sweater. Fabric is like a woolen and is of good quality. I ordered a small and it fits well— sometimes I get a medium in jackets." — Terri T.
$69.99 at Old Navy
7
amazon.com
A faux fur zip-up jacket
Available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors.

Promising review: "People can’t stop touching the coat. They love the color. They love the feel. It’s warm. It’s comfortable. And I love it. Even my middle-school daughter will wear it sometimes, and middle schoolers don’t wear coats. (Fads are stupid). Get it. Get four, you won’t regret it." — platinumpocket
$69.99 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A shiny down parka with an oversized faux fur hood
Available in sizes S–3X and six colors.

Promising review: "The quality, the color, the feel, the fit — EVERYTHING about this coat is simply amazing. The picture does not give it the justice it deserves. The faux fur around the hood has a silky full feel, and I LOVE IT." — Monique
$69.98+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A longline and open-front fleece jacket
Available in sizes S–3X and 27 colors.

Promising review: "GUYS omg this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes- I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit in 50 degree Fahrenheit weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those "blanket- but make it fashion" pieces HAHA I love it so much. I'm 5'1" and ordered the camel in size s!! I think it was made to be oversized so just order your usual size! Love it!!" — @KATHY_VU
$46.99+ at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A hooded longline puffer coat that folds into a travel bag
Available in sizes XS–6X and 17 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this coat!! Totally recommend. I was a little worried when they didn't have a large in stock and everyone was saying to size up, but I took the chance, stayed true to size and got the medium. I am 140 lbs and 5'4. It fit perfectly! I would have been swimming in a large! I bought this specifically for our trip to Iceland. I wanted something warm, waterproof and longer than waist length. Best. Purchase. Ever. The price is awesome compared to so many other coats I was looking at that didn't have good reviews. I could wear multiple layers underneath without ever feeling bulky or tight, but ended up shedding layers at times because the coat was so warm by itself and the hood stays on perfectly! It totally is waterproof! I tested this first hand in much rain and waterfall mist. The only issue I noticed is if I didn't zip the pockets up fully, the pocket liners would get wet and then get my thighs wet under the coat. But as long as the zippers were all the way up it wasn't an issue. The main zipper is a little hard to get started sometimes, but once you do get it, it glides all the way up perfectly. It totally DOES FIT IN THE BAG!! It was a two man job that required folding and rolling it like a sleeping bag super slowly to get the air out, but it did fit! Twice! Both the way there and back. :) Overall, maybe the larger sizes of this coat need to size up, but if your anywhere from a small to a large, I don't think its necessary. I would buy this again in a heart beat and definitely think you should buy it if you're considering." — Ryan Hoogmoed
$33.48+ at Amazon
11
Urban Outfitters
A boxy oversized puffer vest
Available in sizes XXS–3XL and five colors.

Promising review: "My holy grail vest. Looks like a cloud and is sooo puffy and amazing both indoor and outdoors" — Veniceselene
$79 at Urban Outfitters
12
amazon.com
An elegant double-breasted overcoat with faux fur lapels
Available in sizes S–XXL, two collar styles, and 40 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this coat when I went to NYC last January. I live in Florida and the weather in NY was in the 20s and 30s and I thought I was going to die because I had no coats to pack. Hence my purchase of this coat and HOLY CRAP IT WAS SO WORTH IT. It has a double-layer skirt on the bottom so it kept my legs surprisingly warm, it has pockets, AND- the best part- the faux-fur portion can be folded and buttoned together to create a sort of scarf. I don't have a picture of that part though. I got a ton of compliments on it, and I felt warm and confident all night long. You know those outfits you put on and all of a sudden you feel like you can run the world if you wanted to? That's this coat. Also I'm 5'3" about 130 lbs, typically a 6 in dresses, and I ordered the small which was perfect. I will say, it does get a little snug in the shoulders so keep that in mind when choosing a size!" — Amazon customer
$89.99+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A collared faux fur zip-up jacket
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "Love this coat! Needed a dressier outerwear for an outdoors New Year's Eve party and this was so perfect! It is super soft and warm enough for the 30–40 degree temps that night. I received many compliments.!!" — Amazon customer
$16.99+ at Amazon
14
Amazon
An everyday button-up corduroy jacket
Available in sizes M–XXL and seven colors.

Promising review: "I loveddd the jacket. I got the biggest size because I wanted it to look baggy, and it worked out perfectly!! Must have." — emily
$15.99+ at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A thick down coat featuring a fleece-lined hood and lots of pockets
Available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors.

Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat. " — Lauren
$149.99+ at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A faux suede belted jacket with a detachable fur collar
Available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors.

Promising review: "This is an amazing coat. I am completely in love! It is fur-lined and soft on the inside, which makes it very warm. The fur part of the coat seems very high quality and does not look cheap at all. This coat does have some stretch to it which is great so it fits like a glove. I definitely recommend this coat to anyone who wants to look super fashionable while staying warm!" — leena
$77.99+ at Amazon
17
Free People
A packable printed puffer jacket that folds into its own pocket
Available in sizes XS–XL and three patterns.

Promising review: "So cute! Definitely an oversized fit, but it will be a perfect layer in the winter. Very light but warm material, and I love that it’s packable." — comfortchic
$228 at Free People
18
amazon.com
A sherpa-lined parka
Available in sizes XS–3X and three colors.

Promising review: "I've lived in Chicago all my life so I'm use to the horrible winter cold, but I'm not a coat person. I usually bundle up with sweaters, but due to my hubby complaining about me not wearing a coat, I decided to order one. At first I wasn't sure so I searched for a couple of months. I came across this coat, after reading the reviews I decided to order. I absolutely love it. It's not bulky, and it's warm enough for Chicago weather. I've gotten so many compliments. Hubby is happy and loves it also. Very stylish, well made, great buy. I ordered the 2XL to be on the safe side. Fits perfect as I usually wear bulky sweaters. No complaints, Love Love Love this coat. Highly recommended." — J. Rios
$129.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A hooded fleece jacket with a color-blocking design
Available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors.

Promising review: "This is the greatest jacket ever.it is lightweight but soooooooo warm and attractive.i love love it.i even sleep with it......great piece." — B. Fritz
$29.89+ at Amazon
20
Burton
A Gore-Tex anorak ski coat from Burton
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and two colors.

Promising review: "Colour is great, easy to put on and take off. Arrived quickly. First day skiing in Avoriaz, France and jacket kept me cosy and warm." — Annemarie

Promising review: "The pink color is super bright but not harsh on the eyes. Love the side zipper and big front pocket. Super warm (with fleece base layer) and water proof and is my new go to for the slopes." — Johanna
$279.96 at Burton
