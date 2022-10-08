35 Helpful Things Reviewers Said They Bought Specifically For Fall

Popular items from this list include:
Anti-skid memory foam slippers
These have over 45,000 5-star reviews on Amazon! Available in sizes 5–12 and 11 colors.Promising reviews:
"I have had these on my wishlist for months. With fall on the way, I ordered them. I love they way they feel.
Hoping they hold up after wearing. Thinking of ordering another pair to have under my desk at work." — Jaimi Jones
"I love my slippers! They are very comfortable! I like that I can wear them outside when I need to go to the mailbox.
They are so warm and squishy!" — Amazon customer
And a pack of thick, cozy wool socks
Available in sets of four or three and 16 styles.
Promising reviews:
“Y'all, I'm just a humble Floridian who decided to backpack Canada in the middle of fall (with temperatures between 25–50 degrees Fahrenheit) and what can I say? These SAVED. MY. FEET. OMG.
Warm as if I had them in the toasty sand back home. And they were incredibly soft and comfy! Only note: Don't dry them too long in the dryer because they shrink a TEENY TINY amount, but that will happen with this material; I was just the idiot that forgot about that and chucked them in. 1000/1000 WOULD RECOMMEND!!" — Gaby
"I purchased these socks on a whim after seeing the fun and colorful prints. I was not disappointed and have been wearing them all fall and winter. They pair perfectly with ankle Chelsea boots for a fun pop of personality.
Burt's Bees lip balm
Promising reviews:
"Perfect for the fall! This is my go-to lip balm and love that it was made from natural ingredients.
It's smooth, silky, and has a fresh peppermint smell that is not overpowering. I recommend this to everyone!" — Zac
"When fall hits all the way to spring, I get really bad lips. I hate putting anything on my skin/lips just because I am not used to doing it from growing up (I came from a tropical country). But when I start getting dry lips, Burt's Bees takes care of it.
And yes, I bought six of them as stocking stuffers for Christmas and some for myself." —Twinkies
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $9.49
A window insulator kit
Also available for one patio door or large window.
Promising reviews:
"A must-have for an old drafty house in Maine. It is a fall ritual around our house, before turning the heat on, that all the windows need plastic.
The Duck Brand kits are right for our house; we can do eight windows with one box." — Leave me alone
"After having used a hardware store's brand of this for years and dreading the install every year, I purchased Duck Brand this fall, and can't believe how much easier it was to install!
This is thicker than what I used before, and the tape stuck so much better! Also, the film is really good and clear. It's a good idea to use an alcohol wipe before you install the tape, and then press it down really well (I let it sit for a while, too) before pulling off the tape liner. I did three windows by myself in just over an hour. Very pleased with this brand and will buy it again next year for sure! I'm very pleased." — Trillion
Plus, a nifty draft stopper
You can cut the pieces to fit your door too! Available in four colors.Promising review:
"Love this! Our new home has an older door from the '50s. Its sealant is gone but anything we've tried to do makes it impossible to shut the door. This purchase has saved us so far this fall and we are hoping it helps a lot this winter keeping the draft put under the door (as well as our neighborhood spiders trying to creep in)." — karissa
A stadium seat
It has a built-in bleacher hook on the bottom of the seat that keeps it securely in place so you're not sliding around. Available in five colors.Promising reviews
: "These seats are so comfortable. ... They were a back-saver during all the basketball games this past fall
. Will buy again." — Susie Q.
"We've started going to this season's grandkids' football games and I finally got tired of sitting on cold aluminum, so I purchased two of these Cascade Mountain Tech stadium seats — one wide and one regular. These seats are very well-built and somewhat heavy, but most of all, they're very comfortable when sitting for several hours on cold bleacher seats
. For those who say they 'sink' into them, you can adjust the lacing on the bottom to tighten the seat so that you don't sink. These have been great and I'd definitely repurchase, if these were ever lost or stolen. Highly recommended." — A. Mullen
A peeler, corer, and slicer device
It securely suctions to the countertop so all you do is turn the crank while the machine does the rest. When your apple is naked, it slides right off the core.Promising reviews:
"After years of hard work coring, peeling, and prepping to make homemade applesauce, I finally decided enough is enough. This REALLY works! And it functions just as described and is very high quality. I make a year's supply of applesauce in the fall and this has been a lifesaver this year. Wish I had purchased it years ago.
Do not hesitate to buy this item for any of your apple and potato prepping needs, you'll not regret it. It stays anchored to the counter and does everything it is supposed to do." — Coyote
"I can apples every fall, and absolutely cannot imagine performing this task without this tool
— it is a definite must-have." — Sonya
A pack of sticky traps
Promising review:
"Normally when we bring our plants inside after leaving them outside all summer we have those little fruit flies all over our house. We used the houseplant sticky stakes this year and the little flies went right to the sticky stakes and we never saw any flying around our house. We will use them every fall from now on!
" — Merle L. Milner
A dog spot repair solution
Available in five sizes and in packs.
Promising review
: "The seed germinated and grew quickly. Fall is a great time to seed grass. You don't have the hot sun burning it out.
Watering lasts longer, and it comes up and grows before the ground freezes." — Janet C.
"This stuff, while a little pricey, is great. Used it last fall to replant some burnt out areas, and it came in fast and thick.
This spring, the parts of the yard I used it in is the best grass in my yard!" — Paul B.
A leaf blower/vacuum with a built-in mulcher
It can chop up 16 bags of leaves so they fit into just one bag! Available in three styles.Promising reviews:
"I really put it to work this fall. Did a fantastic job. What would have been 56 bags of leaves to put curbside, the Worx Electric TriVac reduced the bags to about eight or nine finely mulched leaves ready to use as compost.
Very easy to use. Light. The blower is great, also. The only downside I experienced is that the debris bag needs to be replaced. The heavy duty stitching on the zipper has come apart, making it very hard to close the bag when mulching. I will have to invest in a new one. Other than that, it is a great mulcher/blower and it is not that noisy. Highly recommended." — ADI
"This made raking my yard in the fall a thing of the past.
I was able to use this on my entire yard with ease. I was able to fill 13 bags full when normally it would be about 20–25 bags. It's great!" — AznFury
Or Leaf Scoops
Promising review:
"It was that time of year when all of the autumn leaves were falling and the crummy fall weather was settling in. The ground and leaves were soaked with freezing rain water and we began our miserable task of raking and bagging leaves for community curbside pickup. These Leaf Scoops made picking up the leaves SO MUCH easier than messing around with multiple rakes.
Simply rake the leaves into a pile, then put on the Leaf Scoops to pickup and bag the leaves. The scoops really help grab a large amount of leaves and also save your back from bending all the way to the ground.
I would definitely recommend these to family and friends! Pair these with a leaf chute
for your paper bags and you will be scooping and bagging leaves like a pro..." — brian
And a leaf chute capable of propping open a 30-gallon paper bag
Promising review
: "Greatest invention since sliced bread! Revolution of leaf raking.
Slide in the bag then unfold it and turn the mouth inside out and drop it on the ground and start raking your leaves directly into the bag. You will probably need to buy a new one each season as they are plastic coated cardboard. But the best $15 you will spend in the fall!
" — Amber
Or a pair of large garden bags for holding leaves
Also available in smaller size without the doubled-lined bottom.
Promising review:
"I have over 30 oak trees on my property. Fall cleanup keeps me in shape. This purchase was a lifesaver.
I drag these all around my yard cleaning up leaves, sticks, acorns. They get dragged over stone ledge and my crushed stone driveway. Still going strong and not a single rip or tear. I'm seriously impressed." — Loulee
"These are really good for the money. I use them for grass clippings and autumn leaves
and couldn't be happier with them." — Nielsens
A wind-resistant umbrella
Available in six colors.
Promising reviews:
"This is a hefty, sturdy umbrella. I'm not used to how heavy it is because I've always bought flimsy, cheap umbrellas. I wanted something that would last our Chicago fall season
, so I took a chance since this was on sale. I can't speak to how it does in wind yet. But for basic rain coverage, it was great." — Mo
"Best umbrella I've ever had. I bought it after looking online for one that wouldn't fall apart at the first gust of wind in a rainstorm. After using several times in a huge rainstorm with heavy winds, it seems to be indestructible. The strong wind will flip the umbrella inside out, but it quickly flips back and show no sign of being worse for wear.
I plan to buy several more so I can be sure to have one at my home, office, and car." — Amazon customer
Thermal workout leggings
They're made with moisture-wicking, brushed fabric that prevents you from feeling too cold and sweaty during workouts. Available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors.Promising review:
"Ran a size small for me, but quality and warmth perfect. Wore them for cycling in cooler fall weather
and these pants (as well as the top from Bayleaf
) kept me nice and warm. Pants felt so soft and snuggly in the inside lining. Very comfortable." — Daisy
A pair of Columbia hiking shoes
Reviewers swear these don't even have a break-in period, making them a great pickup for that last-minute outdoorsy trip where hiking and rough terrain are on the docket. These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
. Available in women's sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and eight colors — you can find these in a few additional colors here
. You can find a similar men's version here
.
Note that it's recommended to go up a half size in these boots to accomodate thicker hiking socks
, and I found that to be true when I recently picked up these shoes myself — I'm normally an 8 but found an 8.5 in these to be totally comfortable. I also found that they hold up well even on my first hike — though I did admittedly still have some soreness around my heel area, this was after a hard, 7+ mile hike with lots of rocks and climbing, so I don't blame the shoes. They felt comfortable right out of the box and super supportive when I was clamoring over rocks and rough terrain. And though I only stepped in water a couple of times briefly, my socks stayed dry too. I got the brown color with red laces as pictured above, and they're even cuter in person, which is just another plus.Promising review
: "Good solid boot. I got these in anticipation for the fall
and an alternative to sneakers. They look great and give my foot solid support." — Kay Aay
Hunter rain boots
Reviewers suggest sticking with your regular size if you plan to wear bulky socks with these; if not, you may want to size down. Available in women's sizes 5–11 and seven colors. You can find the original tall style here
!Promising review:
"I got these for the messy weather fall and winter in the Midwest can bring.
They arrived right on time as it was raining the day that they were delivered. I wore them the next morning while I ran errands and was pleased with the quality and fit. I was able to wear thick socks with them with no discomfort. They come with a removable insole so if the arch support isn't enough, there is room to insert your own. The small wedge really makes these really cute and comfortable enough to wear all day.
My only issue is that they squeaked once I got inside, but that's a small price to pay for dry feet on a raw day. I feel I should add that I also got lots of compliments." — Amy Jo
A sunrise simulation alarm clock
Available in two colors.
Promising review:
"I bought this to help get me up in the dark, early PNW fall and winter mornings. This has made a huge difference in my ability to wake up!
I have not used the audio features at all, just the light and clock. I thought the instructions were pretty straight-forward and I’ve been able to easily adjust the settings when needed. Pairing this with my alarm has made waking up a lot easier, and probably saved me from getting fired." — Stephanie D.
A pretty throw blanket
Available in four sizes and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this blanket! It is so darn soft! And the pom-poms are adorable! It arrived in an airtight sealed plastic bag, which ALWAYS makes me nervous because I never know when I order something if when I open it it's going to be what I expected. Since it was in the vacuum tight seal, I couldn't tell what the fabric really was it almost looked sparkly or iridescent. Also I was worried it would have some kind of chemical smell. But it didn't! I am very happy with this blanket. I wanted it for some fall living room swag
and it totally fit the bill!" — John E.
A cool mist humidifier
If you have plants, they'll love the extra humidity too!
BTW, I highly recommend picking up an indoor humidity gauge
that'll let you know your current humidity level and whether it's dropped below comfortable levels — it also tells you the temperature and can stick right on your fridge magnetically. It lets me know every year when I need to break out the humidifier and start running it at night.Promising reviews:"
My husband and I love this humidifier. It’s small, the perfect size to sit on our bedside table. We’ve really felt the difference with the extra moisture in the air during the dry fall months.
And the nightlight is a great bonus!" — Fangirl
"This humidifier is amazing. It's cleared up my son's eczema and helped us all be less congested this fall.
The mist is so light it doesn't get anything wet. Would definitely recommend it to others." — Jon
And a tub of O'Keeffe's hand cream
Promising review:
"This is the best intensive fix for super dry fall season hands.
I put it on before bedtime and in the morning my hands feel so renewed. It does feel a little thick and wax-like, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever used for repairing super dry hands. The other night I was being lazy and took a generous squirt of Lubriderm intensive dry skin lotion on my counter. I woke up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom and my hands were still uncomfortably dry. After a quick wash, I applied O’Keefes, went to bed, and awoke in the morning with the dewy hands I love.
The thick cream has absolutely no odor and does not stain clothing. My whole family, even my fussy teenage daughter, now 'borrow' my jar." — History Buff
A propane gas firepit
Reviewers emphasize how easy it is to set up and use and praise the ~ ambiance its light creates — perfect for channeling those cozy fall vibes. Also available with a cover hideaway table.Promising reviews:
"This is a great product to buy. My children enjoyed roasting marshmallows and hot dogs. We purchased it just in time for the fall weather.
We will be having more outdoor activities." — lakayla adams
"I just love this firepit. Living in a very dry, often windy place, I don't always feel like it's a good (safe) idea to do a backyard fire in my patio fire pit. This is a GREAT safe alternative.It's high quality, and the flame is perfect. It gives off a lot of heat and will be perfect for the cool fall nights coming up. Now I can have my little patio campfire anytime I want, with no worries.
Last night we made s'mores with this firepit, it was great! It's awesome and exactly what I had hoped it would be. Super simple to assemble. Highly recommend." — Sandy B.
A vegan snout soother stick
Promising reviews:
"My dog was experiencing a dry, rough nose this fall
. I ordered this ointment to try and I was pleasantly surprised how well it "melted" into the skin and was absorbed." — mom of 3 shooters
"Well, I have never before been so shocked at the effectiveness of a product.
Our 5-year-old Frenchie, Carol, had a nose that was so crusty it was sprouting these long strands of more crust. There was literally crust on crust on crust. The nose had strings of crust. This nose was so crusty and repulsive it was almost beautiful. Her nose might have resembled the rarest, most exotic geode to be mined from the rarest mine in Guatemala. A friend recommended Snout Soother for Carol's repulsive nose. I was worried she would just lick it all off and it wouldn't work. We never imagined she could have a regular, soft, moist nose again. Honestly this product is some black magic stuff! Unbelievable results in three to five days.
No one paid me to write this." — Brittany
And a creamy paw butter
Technically this can be used on their snout too! And it's perfectly safe if they lick or swallow some of it.Promising review:
"My dog has skin allergies in the fall and also has cracked pads. Even though his feet will always look not great, this has definitely stopped it from getting worse and is helping the cracks heal! It smells great too!" — Sydney
Plus, a dog paw cleaning device
Available in three sizes, six colors, and with or without a lid.
Promising reviews:
"The mud buster has saved me this fall!
Our pup is a digger and comes in with muddy paws all the time. The mud buster has made it so much easier to handle and clean up!" — Szyhmkr
"It get really muddy during the fall where I live
and I am so thankful for this product.I fill it up with hot water before taking my dogs on a hike and leave the mud buster at the door for when we get back.By the time we get back the water has cooled down and cleans my girls paws beautifully! I’m going to have to order a couple as gifts for friends." — Ellie Mae
Professional-strength Boot-Fix Glue
Promising review:
"Phenomenal. I didn’t think I would be able to put together my favorite boots, but my fix with these has held through moving, yard work in the country and soggy Seattle fall
. Very happy! Note: Be really careful not to get this on your fingers." — Alex Buckles
And a four-sided brush cleaner
This brush has a welt surface, nylon bristles, an arched half-circle brush, and a protruding brush that lets you clean different kinds of suede. Promising reviews:
"I needed this brush for the suede shoes I've purchased this fall.
It works perfectly! I like all the different sides of this little brush. I definitely recommend it to others who do not want or need a big bulky brush." — murr7
"Perfect for getting your Uggs ready for fall
. It was easy to use and for the price, I could not pass it up. My family owns several pairs of Ugg boots (we wear them all year round, SoCal thing) and the kit from Ugg is virtually the same but three times the price. We were excited this use this to give our boots a little love and care. It worked; our Uggs don’t look as worn as they had been.
Great product, glad I came across it." — Anastacia
A miniature portable space heater
It heats up to a 300-square-foot area, has three quiet fan settings, a bunch of different heat settings, a carrying handle, and a cool-touch exterior and overheat protection (for safety reasons!) Available with or without oscillation.Promising review:
"Perfect for the chill of fall.
Every morning we wake up in north New Jersey chilled to the bone. Fall has just started but it is a most wicked cold that sets into your bones. Ultimately I chose this ceramic heater and I am very glad I did. The heater does a really good job in the morning of warming us up in the short time between waking up and rushing to get ready for work. In about 10 minutes, a frosty room is a pleasantly warm room.
I keep the heater elevated on a dresser top at the foot of the bed but pointing toward us and I can actually feel the hot air blowing on me from that far away, I love it! Overall, I am very happy. I am a heater fiend and I just love this thing. I would buy it again if for some reason this thing kicked the bucket." — Kuzya
And a rechargeable hand warmer
Psst — this is USB rechargeable, and you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it! Available in nine colors.Promising reviews:
"I used it while camping in the late autumn and it was awesome. I tossed it in the foot of my sleeping bag and it made a huge difference.
I am always cold and have taken to using it while I work in place of my wrist pad for my mouse. I love this thing." — Selina
"This had a big play sitting in the stands during fall sports, as well as during our campouts and hikes.
I run cold, so this little buddy is perfect! Planning on buying another to keep at work, for when I get cold keyboard fingers." — Mikell J. Burr
A turtleneck sweater dress
These are popularly worn with knee-high boots
if you're skipping tights/leggings! Available in sizes S–XL and in 34 colors.Promising reviews:
"This dress is exactly what I was looking for! I have a family photoshoot coming up soon and this will look beautiful on a fall background.
I love how easy it is for me to pair it with several different shoes in my closet and add accessories as needed. If you’re thinking about buying it, please do, you won’t regret it." — Rebecca Ward-Bayse
"I can't wait to wear it this autumn and winter. The 'brown
' is a great rusty orange color, very soft and warm. Perfect length to wear either on its own on a crisp warm fall day
or over leggings on cool and downright cold days." — Shay
A teddy coat
Available in sizes S–3XL and in 35 colors.
Promising review:
"I wanted a nice, fashionable, warm coat for this fall.
And I have to say, I’m obsessed with this coat! It’s exactly what I expected it to be. It looks amazing, it is easy to combine with other clothes, and it’s warm!
The zipper might be a bit annoying sometimes, as it gets trapped in the fur, but with a bit of patience and technique it will no longer be a problem. Be ready for some fur leftovers in your other clothes too, but nothing too much, in my opinion. I’ve been wearing it nonstop these days and I do not intend to stop!" — Ana Ribeiro
"I'll be wearing it this fall! Great for layering weather!
Super comfortable, like a blanket but cute fit. Also can't beat the price!" — Denasdailydeals
Alma Retro Crochet / Etsy
And a soft candy corn-inspired beanie
Alma Retro Crochet
is a small business based in Canada that sells crochet home decor and accessories.Promising review
: "I have ordered from Alma Retro Crochet before, and the quality of the products never disappoints. I can’t wait to wear this in fall as the days get cooler.
I love the candy corn print!" — Courteney
A set of thick, soft, 100% cotton flannel sheets
Available in sizes twin–California king and four colors.
Promising reviews:
"Absolutely LOVE these sheets! So soft and comfy! Great to snuggle in during these chilly fall nights!
" — Tami
"We live in New England and put flannel sheets on our bed every fall/winter. Our current sheets finally wore out, so we purchased these. Honestly, I wished we had purchased them sooner. These sheets are much warmer and softer than what we had been sleeping in.
These are an excellent product and we are looking forward to many more comfortable nights of sleep." — Jared Bryant
And speaking of warm beds: An Aspen self-warming bed
Reviewers note that their dogs AND cats love curling up in this! Available in five sizes and two colors.Promising review:
"This is exactly what we were looking for for our 18-year-old cat: a self-warming bed, as he is colder now that it's fall. Lying in a blanket wasn't doing the trick and I liked the way this bed wraps around him.
He was a little reluctant to go in it at first, but I read another review and sprinkled just a little bit of catnip in it. Went and did an errand and came back after 20 minutes to see him curled up in it — see the picture I posted [above, right]! I'm so thrilled he loves it and now I know he will be very cozy this winter! Highly recommend." — Michelle C. Phillips
Finally, a washable door mat
Available in five sizes and two colors.
Promising reviews:
"I put this at our front door for fall. Great fall colors and super soft.
Hoping it holds up and can be used every fall." — Cheryl
"I’ve had this rug at our front door for a couple of months now. So far I’m impressed with how easy it is to shake leaves and debris off of it
. It’s a little harder to vacuum stuff off of it because it is a little lighter weight than anticipated. But it still works for what we needed it for. I love the colors and design and love even more that it doesn’t show dirt easily. I think it will be absorbent enough for shoes and boots to sit on it now that we’re getting into the snowy months, too." — Amazon customer