20 Cozy Gifts For The Snuggliest People You Know

If you love to luxuriate a few extra hours in bed or prefer an evening spent at home cocooned on the couch, this is the gift guide just for you — or for those who need to shop for the coziness-seekers in their own lives.
As a sleepy girl with a 32-year career in lounging, I’ve never felt more seen than I have with the TikTok trend of “bed rotting,” a stay-in-bed movement that could be interpreted as an act of self care or laziness, depending on who you ask.
As an ardent bed rotter, I think it’s my duty to let everyone know that the upcoming collection contains all of the things that your snuggly loved ones actually want for the holidays this year. Ours is a list that’s filled with thick-weave blankets made at the optimum weight for burrowing, warm-scented candles and sunset-hued lighting that creates the perfect comfy-inducing ambiance.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.