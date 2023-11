20 Cozy Gifts For The Snuggliest People You Know

A set of viral jersey cotton pajamas

There's been some online chatter suggesting these are the most comfortable pajamas around and possibly a more affordable alternative to a set from the luxury sleepwear brand Eberjey . While I can neither confirm or deny this, I will say I own several pairs of Target's Stars Above pajamas in a few different styles, and they have remained an absolute favorite in my rotation for their cool-to-the-touch softness, perfect mid-weight feel and ability to stay in mint condition even after countless cycles through the wash. Due to high demand, the sizing and color availability of these pajamas is always running low, but you can't go wrong with gifting anything from the brand's extensive selection of ultra-comfy loungewear. There’s also a short-sleeved version of the set with more robust inventory.