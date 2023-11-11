Transform Your Home Into a Charming And Cozy Haven With These 27 Delightful Decor Pieces

Popular items from this list include:
- A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform any space into a cozy nook where you can sip on a cup of tea, crack open a book or unwind from a long day
- A three-in-one convertible “reading chair” that has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder and a side pocket to keep your current read in, and pulls out into a full sleeper bed
- A gorgeous woven bread basket to motivate you to dive back into making your own from scratch, because there are few things as fantastic as the smell of freshly baked bread wafting through your home
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A curtain of twinkle lights
Promising review:
"I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains
and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." — NG
Or festive string lights
These lights are waterproof and battery operated; each pack takes three AA batteries
.Promising review:
"The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." — achri07
A three-in-one convertible "reading chair"
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair
in action. It has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder and a side pocket to keep your current read in, and
it pulls out into a full sleeper bed.Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
A color-shifting mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A "flaming" humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier
in action. Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
An incredibly soft chenille throw
It's available in two sizes and 41 colors.
Promising reviews:
"The color and material are perfect! Perfect fall aesthetic." —Renee
"My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" —Cori
Or a plush blanket
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
Or a giant 10x10 blanket
Big Blanket Co
is a small business that, obviously, creates HUUUUGE blankets. The blankets are made with four-way stretch and temperature-regulating fabric, and can fit in standard-sized washing machines. Promising review:
"I took the leap and bought my first blanket! I am in love with it! It is so soft. I love the weight it has. It keeps me at a good temperature. I have a feeling that I will be getting more. 😉" — Lelia R.
A square iron firepit table
Promising review:
"This has changed our outdoor living. Love spending time just sitting by it and watching the flames. It’s made very well and I love how easy it is to use. One 5-gallon tank of propane lasts about four to five hours. I use it for about 30 minutes at a time in the morning and evening having coffee or winding down...I enjoy it mainly for the ambience it creates on my back porch. I would definitely recommend it if you want an attractive, well-built fire pit as a spot to gather around on a cool evening and make s’mores or just talk.
Would buy again for sure." — Derek S.
Or a wall-mounted electric fireplace
Promising review:
"Installation was quick and easy; it's very, very slim to the wall profile-wise. The heat output is great, and it's quiet. It's heating approximately 1,000-sq.-ft. basement to comfortable levels. I was frozen down here; now I just set the fireplace on low, and it's 72 degrees. Plus, it looks awesome, and the remote is easy enough to use. I've had tons of compliments on it." — m.code
A light-up essential oil diffuser
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser
in action.Promising review:
"I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops.
If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily
. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." — Violet
And an adorable mushroom cup/tea infuser
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom cup
in action. Promising review
: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk.
I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." — PoisonedTendrils
A "Cup Cozy Pillow"
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A Stars Hollow print
Window Shop Gal
is a small business based out of Olympia, Washington that creates vintage-inspired posters. They also make a gorgeous winter-themed Stars Hollow poster
if you want to create a set!Promising review:
"It’s so beautiful and looks great on my wall, plus seller threw in an extra little goody that made my heart so happy!! Made me want to go back and shop some more!!" —Tracy
A candle lamp warmer
Check out a TikTok recommending the candle lamp warmer
. Promising review
: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both.
One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base.
Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." — Scott Rarden
A Voluspa candle in a gorgeous jar
I would sell my soul for a French Cade Lavender Voluspa candle, no joke. It's absolutely one of my all time favorite candles. I typically buy one for my sister once a year because they're easily her number one fave. There's something that feels so elegant about the design of the glass jars and scents of these candles that keeps me coming back to them time after time. They're known for being a bit pricey but, honestly, they're worth it. Additionally, Volupsa
is considered a small business!Promising review
: "This candle smells INCREDIBLE and lasts FOREVER! I’ve purchased this exact candle several times over the years and plan on continuing to do so so in the future. The lavender scent isn’t too strong but does make my room smell heavenly almost immediately after lighting it.
I would like to eventually try other scents but I can’t tear myself away from this one!" — Cassie
And a decorative jar filled with 135 matches
Promising review:
"Beautiful to display and the matches work great! I’ve bought other decorative matches and the striker or matches haven't worked well — this one is perfect!" — Sarah
A set of velvet pillow covers
I have these velvet throw pillow covers! I break them out during the holiday season when I want to re-theme my living room to look a bit more festive. They hold up very well in the wash, really are extremely soft, and look great on display.Promising review:
"This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand-new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." — Melanie Mastin
A jersey knit duvet set
You can get a duvet insert here
. The set includes the duvet cover and two pillowcases.Promising review:
"It works awesome, the corner ties save me from having to adjust it every morning. It’s soft and cozy. I tried this duvet cover with a single duvet insert and with two duvet inserts (if you want your bed to feel like a hotel bed, that is the move), and either way very cozy." — Rhiannon M.
Motorized custom shades
Promising review
: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" — Johnny X.
Or linen curtains to block light
I have these curtains in woodrose and they are so lovely! They were simple to hang, fill my room with a delightful pink hue, and simply look fabulous. Magic Linen is a family-owned small business based in Lithuania that sells an array of home linens.
A quilted chenille floor (or window seat) pillow
Promising review:
"This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." — AKhan
A double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
One side is faux-fur, and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. Promising review:
"If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together.
I get so many compliments on it, and it's seriously so cozy and well-made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!!
Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft, and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." — SK
A tiered plant stand
Promising review:
"Ordered the smaller size — it is small and yet sturdy, looks very elegant and is good quality and finish. Assembling was super easy.
I am going to order one more. Loved it and highly recommend it." — Ashutosh Agte
An arc floor lamp
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp
in action. Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" — Steve
A TikTok-famous padded office chair
Check it out on TikTok here
!Promising reviews:
"Buy this chair. I’ve bought so many office chairs over the years. The classic Goldilocks story: This one’s too bulky, this one’s too flimsy, that one has too much hard plastic, yada yada. I think this one might be it. Really comfortable, solid build, attractive, but the best feature is the wide seat.
I can crisscross my legs easily to relieve the pressure in my hips, which is life-changing if you’re chained to your desk sitting in meetings all day." — Larissa Harrison
A golden tree floor lamp
Promising review:
"I saved up to get this lamp, and it was TOTALLY worth it!! It is the perfect brightness for a cozy feel; it matches my vibe perfect! Worth every penny." — Emma