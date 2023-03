42 Home Products For Anyone Who Identifies As A Cozy Person

A dog bed for humans

"I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try.I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say,I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce.Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" — Heavenstinyangels "Soooo comfortable. Big enough for my daughter, and our dog, and me. Arrived in an appropriate time frame as advertised. The blanket that came with the bed was also a pleasant surprise. The bed and blanket are soft and cuddly. Sure to be the 'fought over' spot in our house for the foreseeable future." — J Derks