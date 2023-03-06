42 Home Products For Anyone Who Identifies As A Cozy Person

Popular items from this list include:
• A “flaming” humidifier and aromatherapy diffuser that looks like a mini fireplace.
• An electric milk frother for making crea cappuccinos and lattes at home.
• A mini Dash waffle maker that can be used to make a number of breakfast items.
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A plush Barefoot Dreams dupe blanket
Available in 16 styles and two sizes.
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A TikTok remote control ring
Promising review:
"I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." —The Shopper around the Corner
A cult-favorite popcorn salt
Available in two other flavors.Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A microwave rapid cake maker
Rapid Brands
is a California-based small business that specializes in dishwasher-safe, microwaveable, BPA-free kitchen products. Promising review:
"I love this cake maker! It makes just the right size cake for our family of four. They’re not exactly like a cake fresh from the oven, but pretty darn close! My 12-year-old son loves to use it, so much so we make a cake on a weekly basis. Since each cake only requires a half a box of mix, we don’t have to store them for long. I think they taste much better than a mug cake and are almost as easy." — Clare
A "flaming" humidifier and diffuser
Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
An electric milk frother
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A TikTok-beloved bedside carafe set
Promising review:
"I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed.
I live in a two story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade.
This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean.
I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." —TheJadeMermaid
A lush double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
One side is faux-fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. Available in sizes twin - King and 29 colors.Promising review:
"If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together.
I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this ... do it!!
Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." — SK
A soft hooded Barefoot Dreams dupe bathrobe
Available in four styles.
Promising review
: "This is the best Barefoot Dreams dupe!! I’m literally wearing it right now as i’m writing this review, it is so comfortable I wish I could wear it 24/7!" — Kaitlyn
An electric towel warmer
Available in two sizes.
Promising review
: "This does an awesome job of keeping up to two bath sheet sized towels warm. Several time settings. This is awesome to get out of the shower and have. I won’t go back to not having heated towels — it’s amazing!" — Anne Bowman
A dog bed for humans
Promising review:
"I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me.
I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in sevenyears.
I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in?
Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" — HeavenstinyangelsPromising review:
"Soooo comfortable. Big enough for my daughter, and our dog, and me. Arrived in an appropriate time frame as advertised. The blanket that came with the bed was also a pleasant surprise. The bed and blanket are soft and cuddly. Sure to be the 'fought over' spot in our house for the foreseeable future." — J Derks
A 12-pack of hanging vines
Promising review
: "Just what I needed to make my room come to life! I will be purchasing more for other areas of the house. I was surprised with how real they look. There is a slight smell when you open it up (I've purchased other vines and it's been the same thing), but if you air it outside for a day you'll be good to go!" — Roxoh
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Available in sizes Twin—California King and 42 colors.Promising review
: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!'
It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool.
Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
A pair of cooling "hotel" pillows
Bonus: these are fully machine washable! Available in two sizes.Promising review:
"After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER!
Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now
." — Ellen
A bath overflow drain cover
Promising review:
"I have a high-stress job, and I've started taking baths as a way to unwind. However, it never seemed like I could keep enough water in the tub to really enjoy it. This little thing makes a HUGE difference!! I get at least an extra 3 inches of water and it is great.
" — Hyacinthe Snyder
A pair of squeezable instant pancakes
Happy Grub
is a family-owned, US-based small business specializing in products to bring families together in the kitchen. Available in five flavor combinations and in four-packs.Promising review:
"I love these pancakes and their ease with no messes! Just add water, shake and squeeze! Organic ingredients too! The kids love making shapes! Also perfect to bring camping!!" — KJ
A reviewer-beloved vintage-inspired patchwork quilt
Promising review:
"Oozes charm! This is such a cozy lap quilt. I love the variety of colors, and the size is perfect to throw over the recliner when not in use. It definitely softens up with washing, and just gets more comfy." —Chris
A mini Dash waffle maker
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect.
I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and it's great!" — Ken
A rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
An adjustable bamboo bathtub tray
Not only is it size-adjustable to accommodate different tubs, it comes equipped with a wineglass holder, edges that safely prop up a book or tablet, a candle holder, and extra space for whatever else their cozy heart desires.Promising review:
"When I placed my order for this tray I looked at the pics but did not realize how really cool this piece is. The ability to change the size is great, but I just love the different trays that are removable as well as the ability to put my phone and a Kindle in 'safe' areas of the tray.
I found a perfect place for my TV remote should I want to watch TV and not read. I just got it and used it last night but it appears to be well-made, balanced, and offers versatility for the things you may want at your fingertips when taking a luxurious bath!" — SindiMcG
A gorgeous and reliable electric tea kettle
Promising review:
"I'm definitely a fan of this kettle. Our last one broke, so this was my first 'gooseneck' one. I love the Azure color and wished my other appliances would come in this color to match too now. It's cute and the spout makes it easy to pour in a controlled manner. The large capacity makes it great because I can boil enough hot water for the whole family
, but it's still small enough that I can fit it on the kitchen counter and it not be a visual nuisance. Recommend!" — Kim Vo
A wine glass and can caddy for the bathtub
Promising review:
"Loved how easy this was to put in my shower and use for anything from holding beverages to face wash. Gifted it to two friends and my boyfriend who at first mocked it but now LOVES it. I’d consider traveling with it at this point." — MB Schatz
A splash-proof spa foot tub
Promising review:
"I love to come home after a long day on my feet and just put my feet into this foot bath. Love the vibration. It feels so good. Highly recommended." — ziggy
A TikTok-famous 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair"
Available in eight colors.Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
An ice cream cozy
The Lotus Label
is a Connecticut-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in functional home decor and accessories. Promising review
: "Beautifully made, high quality product. Ordered three for my girls for Christmas and they use them all the time! Easy to clean and definitely holds its shape over time.
10/10 recommend." —Tiffany Marie
An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook
Promising review:
"Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients.
There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this." — Nicole
A mushroom growing kit
Back To The Roots is a California-based small business founded by two college friends that specializes in indoor gardening kits with a mission to reconnect families to food.Promising review:
"This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days.
I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS!
This was such a fun product and process to watch. I am now in the process of trying to get a second batch of shrooms from the same box. Fingers crossed!" — Steph A
A mini cast-iron skillet
Reviewers also swear by this for getting the perfect size egg for a breakfast sandwich, and for easy cooking on hiking and camping trips. Available in eight sizes.Promising review:
"I love this pan so much more than I thought I would. I was absolutely not expecting to come up with so many uses for this tiny little pan but it works so well! It makes perfect individual fried eggs, individual portions of sauce, small jars of homemade lip balm, small batches of oil infusions, tiny little cookies or brownies for a late-night movie fix
, individual portions of food like 4 or 5 fried shrimp, a few broccoli florets etc. It's great!" — Jennette Gerlitz
A waterproof shower phone holder
Promising review:
"This waterproof phone case makes listening to music and watching Netflix in the shower so easy!! It’s super easy to put your phone in, fog proof, and easily rotatable.
The only thing is sometimes touching the screen through the plastic can be a little difficult, but worked most of the time! It comes with three different backs so you can move it around to many different spots in the house. I got the white color so it would match my shower." — Brittney Steele
A rapid egg cooker
Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly.
I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
A set of three flameless flickering candles
Available in six styles.
Promising review
: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth.
I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" —Tammy B.
A mini donut maker
The donuts cook within minutes, have an auto shutoff to stop them from overheating, and come with a recipe book that even includes gluten-free and Paleo-friendly options
. Bonus? You don't even need to figure out how to make donuts — this machine will take store bought brownie, muffin, and cake mix just fine
. Promising review
: "I cannot say enough about the Dash Mini Donut Maker. It is so much fun to use and make donuts at home.
Rather than going to the local chain donut restaurant, you can make your own specialty donuts at home. It is very easy to use and cleans up quickly. My children love to decorate the donuts after they are cooked. It's a fun family activity and the donuts taste great!
Also, it comes with a neat design and stands out among my other boring looking kitchen cooking appliances. If you like donuts, this product is for you." — JoshH
A beginner-friendly fermenting kit
Each kit comes with three fermenting lids with airlock valves, date setters, and an easy release tab, as well as an oxygen extractor. The lids are compatible with most wide mouth mason jars (you can snag two Ball mason jars
on Amazon for $13.13).Promising review:
"I have now been using my Easy Fermenter for several months. I continue to be delighted with the results. My favorite recipes are a cabbage/carrot sauerkraut, and a blend of fermented peppers (some sweet, some hot).
I have recommended these fermenting lids to many of my friends because they make fermenting foods so incredibly easy! You will NOT be disappointed." — K. Dixon
A breakfast sandwich maker
Promising review:
"Single best appliance I own. My boyfriend sent me this sort of as a joke; we both thought it was both ridiculous and brilliant to have a McMuffin maker in your house. And then I tried cooking with it for the first time. Holy crap, it's AMAZING. I ended up using frozen waffles for the bread; you have to trim them just a tad, but they are the perfect amount of crispy.
I love experimenting with this, and have built some truly amazing sandwiches. Waffles, eggs, avocado, Swiss, and ham. Waffles, egg, corn salsa, jack cheese. If you can fit it into the rounds, you can make a sandwich with it.
The panel under the egg slides out easily and cleanly when the egg is cooked (I find four minutes is perfect for cooked eggs with runny yolks), and the whole middle section can simply be tossed in the dishwasher." — Elizabeth Joy Weaver
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Promising review:
"This is now a staple for my kitchen.
How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever and quick pan sauces for pork; plus, it adds unexpected zip to dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons?
Have given it as hostess gifts several times, and everyone gets hooked." — Martha Ronemus
A bottle of truffle seasoning
Promising review:
"Yes, I'm a truffle lover to begin with. And, of course, only a truffle is a truffle. But I gotta tell ya this delectable heaven-sent powder is one heck of a more versatile option. Utterly AMAZING on popcorn, in eggs, added to soups and sauces to layer flavors, veggies, PASTA...the list is endless
(I think the only thing I haven't tried was sprinkling it on ice cream...although LOL). It is a bit salty, so I advise testing the waters first. But I just ordered my ninth and tenth bottle of the Truffle Zest." — Greengirl
A stuffed waffle maker
Promising review:
"I bought this after I saw a video on TikTok, so I had an idea about the yummy waffles I could make. First waffles were stuffed with apple pie filling. Second ones scrambled eggs with bacon and cheese
. Just amazing!!! The only way you could make this better is to send a chef!! I definitely recommend watching a video on TikTok or YouTube to inspire you before you start!!" — Adirondackdarling
A candle lamp warmer
Available in two styles and five colors.
Promising review
: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both.
One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base.
Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." — Scott Rarden
A simple silicone bread maker
Promising review:
"This mixing bowl invention is genius. Bread making always makes such a mess, but with the Lekue Silicone Bread Maker, I can mix, proof, and bake all in one bowl. It was a big advantage for proofing wetter dough like crusty artisan or sourdough because transferring that wetter dough out of the proofing container without degassing it was always a challenge. Being able to do everything in one container is extremely helpful.
Also, by having the Lekue wrap around the bread during baking helps to trap some steam for those desirable holes in artisan bread." — Keek
A customizable storage "book shelf"
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-owned small business that specializes in storage products made out of up-cycled books. Promising review
: "I absolutely LOVE this!!! I ordered to conceal our modem and router and it looks so perfect. They are real books and it’s wonderfully built, and the shades of blue are beautiful together. Shipped quickly and love to support a family biz!" — C.R.
A nonslip microfiber shaggy bath mat
Available in three sizes and five colors.
Promising review:
"This is amazing! It is so comfy! Right now it is really cold for us and stepping out of the shower is a lot easier with this mat. It feels wonderful and very well made. We got the gray one that matches our bathroom and will be purchasing a white one for our other bathroom." — Aritopia