Reviewers Love These 6 Plush Blankets, And They're Actually Machine-Washable

A cult-favorite Barefoot Dreams microfiber blanket

The Barefoot Dreams blanket is so soft (illegally so, jokes one reviewer ) that it’s heralded by celebs like Oprah and the Kardashians . It’s made of plush, cozy microfiber that reviewers deem magically snuggly , and holds up well in the wash when put on a gentle cycle with low heat drying (when you can bear to part from it long enough for a wash, that is)."Maybe you, too, had a blankie like I did when I was a wee bit of a thing. I never thought I'd have that secure feeling of softness that envelopes one like a loving hug again, but this blanket fulfills the dream. I've bought two as gifts, three sweaters made of the same luscious microfiber, one receiving blanket, and finally gifted myself with a throw two years ago. I use it on the couch, wrapped around me on trips through the cold house, in bed... everywhere. It's like I'm five all over again. I do wash it when I can bear to be apart from it.Remember, this is a company that got its start manufacturing baby-soft baby items, so it's not a surprise that they have succeeded so well in the adult throw market. I'm just silly about the thing... it's that cozy." — Daisy Miller