These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Camisole lounge set

If you tend to run hot, then this is the set for you. Rather than sweating it out in a flannel button up, this stretchy cami set will keep you comfy and cool. In a soft ribbed rayon spandex blend, these PJs are perfect for sleeping and lounging around. The tank features a dipped v neckline with a little ruching and a cropped fit while the shorts have a comfy elastic waist and cute ruffle detail at the hemline.