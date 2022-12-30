Shopping
These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

From satiny tropical print sets to notched collar nighties Target has all you need to stay cozy this season.

With the holidays nearly behind and temps steadily dropping, it’s safe to say that cozy season is definitely here. It’s just about time to start gearing up for hibernation.

While we can’t exactly settle in for a months long slumber, we can get snuggly in a new set of pajamas. Whether you’re a long johns lover, a chic satin set fan or a proponent of a classic button up, we’ve got the PJs for you.

So make yourself a cuppa something hot, fire up Netflix or grab a good book, and get ready to cozy up in our favorite lounge picks from Target.

1
Target
Satin pajama set with eye mask
Lounge in style in this pretty satin-finish set. Available in three solids (jade green, lipstick red and classic black), the real stand-out here is the print: a bushy tropical floral in lush jewel tones on a dramatic black background. The long sleeved button up top is even pretty enough to wear out with black jeans or trousers. This lounge set features a top, shorts and a bonus matching eye mask. Pro tip: Shoppers recommend sizing up in this set.
$25 at Target
2
Target
Soft long sleeve notch collar top and pants pajama set
A true classic, this pajama set features a notched collar button up top and elastic waist lounge pants with piped trim. Lounging around never felt so good thanks to ultra soft modal fabric and a relaxed fit. You’re sure to drift off in a snap thanks to this set’s weightless feel. HuffPost Shopping writer Tessa Flores recently sung the praises of this set — she owns two of them.
$29.99 at Target
3
Target
Camisole lounge set
If you tend to run hot, then this is the set for you. Rather than sweating it out in a flannel button up, this stretchy cami set will keep you comfy and cool. In a soft ribbed rayon spandex blend, these PJs are perfect for sleeping and lounging around. The tank features a dipped v neckline with a little ruching and a cropped fit while the shorts have a comfy elastic waist and cute ruffle detail at the hemline.
$31.99 at Target (originally $42.69)
4
Target
Comfort knit pajama set long sleeve top and pants
You’ll love this soft tencel-cotton PJ set for everything from lounging to snoozing to marathon Netflix sessions. These pajamas offer a classic combo, with a notched collar button up top paired with comfy drawstring-waist lounge pants (with pockets). Jane writes in a review that “the fabric and fit are great but it’s the fun prints that keep me coming back!”
$38.98 at Target (originally $77.95)
5
Target
Women's neutral solid color pajamas
This solid set is ideal for lounging and layering. Tagless and in super soft 100% cotton, there’s no scratchy bits here. Easily go from couch to bed to a quick errand in this set thanks to a fitted silhouette. Rpow’s review says the bottomd “make great 100% cotton leggings for day wear. Same fitted look but no more itchy spandex.” These PJs have a slim fit to make for easy layering, but if you want to go a little more relaxed, just size up.
$39.59 at Target (originally $65.99)
6
Target
Women's animal print soft pajama set
Drift off to dreamland in style. This chic set features an abstract animal print reminiscent of leopard rendered in washy ink spots. Sure, your bedtime look will be top-notch in this short sleeved top and elastic waist short set, but why stop there? The top is cute enough to wear out of the house with trousers or jeans. Who doesn’t love a multi-tasking piece? With a bevy of five-star reviews, this buttery soft lounge set is a smart buy. Mgthomp says they’re “the comfiest pajama set I’ve ever bought” and Pooh992 says they’re “chic for bedtime and lounging.”
$21.99 at Target
7
Target
Women's soft notch collar nightgown
If pajama pants aren’t your thing, this notch collar nightgown has you covered. Modeled after a classic PJ top, this button up sleep shirt is cloud-soft and moves with ease thanks to a modal-spandex blend. Available in a few classic shades, all colorways feature contrast white trim piping for a pulled together look. “Let’s just start off by saying this brand never disappoints with quality. It’s buttery soft, stretchy and the comfiest thing to touch my skin” says KaylaS in a review.
$19.99 at Target
