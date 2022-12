These Pajamas From Target Are So Cozy You'll Never Leave The House

Women's neutral solid color pajamas

This solid set is ideal for lounging and layering. Tagless and in super soft 100% cotton, there’s no scratchy bits here. Easily go from couch to bed to a quick errand in this set thanks to a fitted silhouette. Rpow’s review says the bottomd “make great 100% cotton leggings for day wear. Same fitted look but no more itchy spandex.” These PJs have a slim fit to make for easy layering, but if you want to go a little more relaxed, just size up.