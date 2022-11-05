31 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Just Wants To Be Cozy At All Times

Popular items from this list
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
Promising review
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A pair of wireless sleep headphones to play white noise or the music of your choice
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try them. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A teensy mini waffle maker
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and had to get it! I love waffles but I don't always remember to buy them so I love being able to make them super easily with this mini waffle maker. It's so easy and convenient for me because I didn't want anything that would take up too much time and space. It's perfect. I also used the waffle recipe provided by Dash and its great!" — Ken
An oh-so-satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
You can check out a TikTok of the Mystic Maze puzzle
in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
A boba tea light complete with boba on the inside
Check out a TikTok of the boba light
in action. Promising review
: "I received this as a holiday gift from a friend and it’s so cute! Definitely recommend for any boba lovers. It fits in with all room decor as it’s pretty minimalist and doesn’t take up too much space." — phoebe0bumblebee
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie
Promising review:
"Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft, and there are many color options." — MHF
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
A forever classic Hanes sweatshirt TikTokers love
Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
A plush blanket reviewers swear by as the ultimate Barefoot Dreams dupe
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A soft muslin throw blanket for lightweight, cozy warmth
Check out a TikTok of the muslin blanket
in action. Promising review
: "This blanket is the most amazing thing ever! It is incredibly soft and lightweight. It is warm but not overwhelming. It looks great as a throw for decoration but so comfortable you have to use." — Fairykisses
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A nonstick stove top griddle
Check out a TikTok of the stovetop griddle
in action. Promising review:
"We've been using this griddle every single day. I absolutely love it. So far, the nonstick works just as well as the day we bought it (even after being washed in the dishwasher every single time). It seems to really distribute heat evenly, and I have never had anything stick or burn on it. Mostly we use it for cooking eggs in the morning. We had a big electric griddle but it was so bulky I wanted something I didn't have to leave out on the counter all the time. This is quickly becoming my favorite pan, and I have been cooking other things on it lately like steaks, chicken and veggies too. Definitely a great buy." — Rose Siders
An oversized houndstooth knitted sweater vest
Check out a TikTok of the houndstooth sweater vest
. Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item. ... It’s very soft and thick, which isn’t wasn’t what I expected at all. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
A set of extra soft cooling bed sheets
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Promising review
: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!' It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool. Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
A set of game-changing cooling "hotel" pillows
Bonus: these are fully machine washable! Promising review:
"After looking for pillows everywhere in stores and not being satisfied, I decided to trust a TikTok that I saw featuring these pillows and checked out the reviews here and saw the hype. Decided to trust this hype and order two of my own, and they are SERIOUSLY THE BEST PILLOWS EVER! Trust the reviews. Took two minutes to fluff up to use and both my fiancé and I are having the best sleeps now." — Ellen
A beloved corduroy button down, aka a "shacket," to add an extra cozy layer to your outfits
Check out a TikTok of the corduroy shacket
. Promising review:
"I love this shirt! It's slightly longer than I expected but makes a great oversized button up — the material is amazing. I get compliments every time I wear it out. If you want an oversized look, I would order your normal size; if you want a normal look, I would order a size down." — Courtney
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the diffuser
in action. Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece. Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece. The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon customer
Aveeno Calm and Restore Nourishing Oat Cleanser
Promising review:
"I have sensitive with combination type skin. Not all sensitive product suits me. I watched TikTok videos and one dermatologist suggested this amazing face wash. I bought and used it. Surprisingly it suits my skin and works nicely. Go for it." — Aliza Fatema
A set of three remote controlled flameless flickering candles
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles
in action. Promising review
: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth. I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" — Tammy B.
A stapleworthy quilted puffer jacket
Check out a TikTok of the puffer jacket
.
Reviewers say to size down! Promising review:
"I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid 40s to mid 50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" — Kandace
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders
Check out a TikTok of the microwave bowl holders
in action.
Bonus — the insulation of these also keeps cold food like ice cream colder for longer (and helps prevent your fingers from freezing!). Promising review
: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from. My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold. We bought some bigger plate sizes too." — Heidi J.
A baby Nessie tea infuser for all your loose leaf teas
Check out a TikTok of the tea infuser
in action. Promising review
: "I'll start by saying that this is so stinking cute! I love it and I mostly bought it for that reason. No shame in admitting that. However, that being said, it works well too! It does not feel cheap and seems to have been made pretty well. It was a great purchase in my book." — Jesica
A pair of horizontal glasses
Promising review:
"I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought. I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down. Such a great buy!" — Kivy
A gentle bubbly clay mask
Check out a TikTok of the foaming mask
in action.Promising review:
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — L. Shea
A set of corduroy pillow covers
Check out a TikTok of the corduroy pillow covers
in action. Promising review
: "Yesssssss!!! Soft, good quality material, beautiful color, fits perfectly and it was 'assembled' VERY easily. I ended up purchasing four more after my first order of two. FANTASTIC PRODUCT. Oh! And the lines don’t mark up your face. Sure, there are times I fall asleep and don’t make it to my bed. I was worried that the corduroy would leave embarrassing lines but NOPE. All good. So go ahead and fall asleep or send your partner or yourself to the couch if you want some sleep (mine snores 🙄) — they are very comfortable!" — Joanna C.
A pair of Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots
Check out a TikTok of the Ugg Mini Boot
. Promising review
: "Love, love, love this boot. So comfy. Like kisses on my feet. And the low cut I can wear with my skinny jeans without having to tuck them in." — Janine Thomas
A moon lamp for the ultimate chilling at home vibes
Check out a TikTok of the moon lamp
in action.
UMMMM I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top selling products pages for so long that I was like "Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!" And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed ~me time~ night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon. Definitely one of my favorite "the internet made me do it" purchases.
A mess-free microwave s'mores maker
Promising review
: "This is a very cute gadget. I saw this on a TikTok and fell for it lol. I'm glad I did. My kids and I have so much fun making instant s'mores. They're done in about 30–40 seconds with literally no clean up. The marshmallow doesn't melt over so you basically can just run hot water over it to remove a few crumbs from crackers and be done." — Shawna G.