Your Wardrobe Is Begging You To Buy These 40 Cozy Things Before Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight

You can never have too many warm, cozy things in your closet this time of year (and the same goes for folks on your holiday shopping list).
Allison Faccenda and Clara Mcmahon

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

1
amazon.com
A pair of buttery leggings up to 49% off that are a MUST-HAVE
Promising review: "I have purchased other leggings from Amazon and I have several pairs of Lululemon leggings. I can say that these are the most comparable I've found to high-end, name brand leggings including, fit, construction, texture and CUTEness. I will definitely be purchasing these in every color and pattern so that I'm stocked up on my workout wardrobe!" —Dawna

Price:$17.99 (originally $34.99; available in sizes XS–3X and various colors/patterns and inseam lengths)
2
amazon.com
A set of claw-shaped hair clips for up to 47%
Promising review: "These hair clips are amazing! They are cute and sturdy. I am able to fit all of my hair in the clip and go about my day without my hair falling down and having to reclip it. That is a first for me! I even did a quick workout and the jumping did not cause my hair clip to fall. If you are looking for a nice hair clip that will stay in place, these are perfect!" —Amanda Davis

Price:$9.59+ (originally $17.99; available in 17 different color combinations)
3
amazon.com
A pair of lace-up combat boots for 30% off
Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily in addition to the normal laces. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel but aren't too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

Price:$39.99 (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and three styles)
4
amazon.com
Stretchy workout shorts up to 41% off for lounging around the house in
Promising review: "High waisted, nice pockets, and very comfy! Will order more colors! Fits great! Good quality! TikTok made me buy lol!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$15.99+ (originally $26.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 28 colors — not all colors available in all sizes)
5
Amazon
An oversized teddy bear coat up to 42% off people will quite literally need to rip off of you
Some reviewers recommend sizing up for a slouchy fit and more room to layer.

Promising review: "OBSESSED!!! Exactly like a coat from Urban Outfitters except at a fraction of the cost. It's super comfy and warm! Love, love, love it! It feels expensive and is super cute. You don't have to spend so much money on trendy items — it's so not worth it when you can find cute dupes." —anon

Price:$27.99 (originally $47.99; available in sizes S–3XL and 35 colors/styles)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
6
amazon.com
A chunky pullover for 44% off you'll undoubtedly grab for again and again
Promising review: "Love this soft beige sweater with balloon sleeve details for fall!! This sweater is so cute and such high quality. It fits true to size. I love that you can wear it with leggings or pair it with jeans and booties!! This will be the perfect addition to your closet!" —Andrea

Price:$27.29 (originally $48.99; available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors)
7
amazon.com
A set of crisscross bralettes for 30% off
Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE these bralettes!!! I am a 34A sometimes a 34B and this fits great with room to spare — which does make it easier to take on and off. It does have some stretch to it so I think a bigger chested person definitely can wear it too. It has removable pads in it also which is great. I wish they had even more colors because I would buy them ALL!" —julia morton

Price:$17.49 (originally $24.99; available in sizes S–4XL and 12 colors/sets)
8
amazon.com
A balloon sleeve sweater dress up to 43% off
Promising review: "Very happy with this white sweater dress. It’s more on the looser fit side, but I didn’t mind that. You can also wear it with a cute belt. Looks very cute with tall boots." —Amy George

Price:$32.79+ (originally $57.99; available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
9
amazon.com
A brushed shacket up to 28% off if you plan on heading out on a ton of fun, fall excursions
Promising review: "Cutest shacket I've found! I love this shacket. I wore it for the first time this morning, and it kept me warm and comfortable in early fall weather. I received a compliment on how cute it was at the store right away. Appears to be well made and TTS for oversized." —Amy Diroll

Price:$35.98+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 44 colors/patterns)
Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
10
Amazon
A long cardigan for 30% off you can feel confident tossing on over a lightweight top
Promising review: "My wife wears it every night before she goes to bed. She reads books in it and around the house. She says it's very comfortable and keeps her warm." —Warren Brenner

Price:$27.29 (originally $38.99; available in sizes S–XL and 16 colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
11
amazon.com
A reviewer-fave Orolay down jacket for up to 46% off
Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy." —Lauren

Price:$89.49+ (originally $159.99; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 13 colors)
12
Amazon
A lush bath robe up to 52% off so you can bum around the house in luxury
Promising review: "I couldn't imagine how soft and lovely this beautiful robe would be! It's PERFECT. The full length is REALLY FULL LENGTH and comes to the top of my heels. It's so warm, soft, and luxurious that it feels like I'm wrapped in a thick soft blanket. I absolutely LOVE this robe." —:) jlp

Price:$28.99+ (originally $59.99; available in sizes XS–6X and 20 colors/patterns)
Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
13
Amazon
A turtleneck sweater for up to 42% off featuring cute seam detailing on the chest
Promising review: "I bought this to add to my professional/dark academia wardrobe and it has become my favorite turtleneck and probably my favorite shirt in general. It is comfortable, comforting and cozy. It has a sophisticated edge to it, which makes it perfect for work or to wear to events, but can also be worn casually." —Eve Rickel

Price:$23.79 (originally $40.99; available in sizes S–XL and 15 colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
14
amazon.com
A matching loungewear set for 20% off if your ideal WFH outfit includes being comfy while simultaneously being aesthetic
Promising review: "I'm new to buying fashion on Amazon. I always worry about 'quality' pieces actually coming from Amazon but this set defies all of it!! It's a thick, cozy waffle material that you will want to lounge in all day and night! I'm a work from home mama so I don't really get dressed up every day. This is such a great alternative because I still feel cute but am also comfortable! Great set all around. Highly recommend!" —danielle comstock

Price:$40.99 (originally $50.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors/styles)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
15
Amazon
Or these rib knit sets up to 30% off
Promising review: "I was hesitant to order a three pack but I’m so glad I did. Comfortable, and cute. I’ve gotten compliments on these, friends have asked “is that a romper? I wouldn’t wear these in public, but I’m pretty sure dressed up with cute shoes, a sweater, jewelry, and the shirt tucked in, it would look like a romper and you could get away with it lol." —willa monday

Price:$34.29 (originally $48.99; available in sizes S–XL and three colors)
16
amazon.com
A fleece pullover for 32% off you'll fall in love with
Promising review: "I love this sweater!!! It has the coolest button detail that you can button all the way up or have loose like my pics. It’s incredibly soft, and it's amazing quality! I highly recommend this!! If you’re on the verge of sizes, just go up a size because you can’t go wrong with oversized right now!" —Stephanie Mason

Price:$31.95 (originally $46.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and 11 colors/patterns)
17
amazon.com
A pair of baggy overalls for up to 45% off so casually cool, they require zero outfit planning
Promising review: "My new capsule wardrobe staple. These overalls will quickly become your favorite WFH office wear. The navy blue is beautiful, and I can dress it up or pair with a tube top for puttering around in the yard. **Cold wash/drip dry so far to avoid shrinkage** Pros: linen; lightweight; loose fit; cool and breathable. Cons: none yet." —teaseapea

Price:$17.49+ (originally $31.99; available in sizes S–3XL and 21 colors/styles)
18
Amazon
A striped turtleneck for 30% off featuring gold buttons that elevate it
Reviewers recommend sizing up if you want a roomier fit!

Promising review: "I love how soft this sweater is. It's great quality for the price. Looks great and feels comfortable. It is not itchy at all." —AJ

Price:$41.99 (originally $59.99; available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
19
amazon.com
A long-sleeve sheath dress for 20% off that can be worn on or off the shoulders
Promising review: "Love the color of this dress! And the length is great for a work or holiday party. I have received so many compliments." —AimingtoStressLess

Price:$34.99 (originally $43.99; available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
20
amazon.com
Or a T-shirt dress for 20% off with a casually cool silhouette
Promising review: "The go-to dress. With a nice-weight fabric and a front tie, this very comfortable T-shirt dress is kicked up a notch into a decent-looking outfit. I love how I can just throw it on, add earrings and a pair of flats or heels, and I get compliments for being nicely dressed. I love the pockets! Whenever I take a trip, this easily packable dress comes with me. I bought gray and blue, and then this year I bought green. All are true to color." —PAM

Price:$36.99 (originally $45.99; available in sizes S–XL and 27 colors/patterns)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
21
amazon.com
A cashmere-like scarf for up to 50% off that reviewers claim is a dupe for the plaid Burberry scarf
Promising review: "Highly recommend this scarf, I got so many compliments on it as people thought it was a Burberry scarf. Great gift, it comes in a great little box that would be super easy to wrap. No weird smell, perfect straight out of the box — not wrapped in plastic, folded beautifully and neatly." —Amazon customer

Price:$19.98 (originally $40; available in 37 colors/patterns)
22
amazon.com
A comfy turtleneck midi dress for 36% off
Promising review: "As others have mentioned this fabric is soft, stretchy, and lovely. I ended up ordering a second one of these because it was nicer than expected." —P. Bennett

Price:$31.19 (originally $48.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and 30 colors/patterns)
23
amazon.com
Classic joggers for 32% off
Promising review: "These are quite literally THE BEST sweats I ever bought. They fit great allllllll the way down and then some! I can even have them around my heel like I do when I'm wearing socks. Seriously so comfy. Warm enough to get the job done, but thin enough that I don't overheat. I'm definitely buying more." —taleah

Price:$33.99 (originally $49.99; available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 colors)
24
amazon.com
A Calvin Klein peacoat up to 40% off
Promising review: "Not only did this arrive before expected, it is so expensive looking and the silk interior gives the jacket an extra pop of elegance. Definitely my favorite jacket by far!!! Important to note that this jacket is more for fashion than warmth. But you can layer with sweaters and jackets. I ordered my typical size with Calvin, and it fits perfectly! A little loose in the waist, but I can layer underneath. LOVE LOVE LOVE!!!" —Anonymous

Price:$119.59+ (originally $199.99; available in sizes 0–18 and 12 colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
25
amazon.com
Memory foam slippers up to 30% off
Promising review: "Oh, what is not to like about these. They are super soft inside, fit well, and are perfect for my injured foot. I cannot wear shoes somedays and these are just perfect for those days, heck, any day!" —Kelly

Price:$16.79 (originally $23.99; available in sizes 6–10 and four colors)
26
amazon.com
Or a pair of fluffy flip flop slippers for up to 41% off
Promising review: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." —MSumm

Price:$17.59+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes 5–10 and 12 colors)
27
Amazon
A collared quarter-zip for 30% off
Promising review: "I wear a lot of pull overs and wanted something comfortable without logos or sports teams. LOVE the color, style and the comfort." —Janelle Bowman

Price:$25.19 (originally $35.99; available in sizes S–XL and 14 colors)
28
amazon.com
A hoodie sweatshirt dress for up to 30% off to style with leggings or tights
Promising review: "I think this Hoodie is super cute and the length is perfect. I got a medium which is the size I normally get for clothes and it fits about the same as other medium hoodies which is fine for me. Not as baggy as in the photo, so size up if that's how you want it to fit." —Geek Chic

Price:$25.89 (originally $36.99; available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors/designs)
29
amazon.com
A faux fur-lined hooded parka for up to 27% off for living your best ultra-glam life
Promising review: "Best coat ever. The quality, the color, the feel, the fit — EVERYTHING about this coat is simply amazing. The picture does not give it the justice it deserves. The faux fur around the hood has a silky full feel, and I LOVE IT." —Monique

Price:$79.98+ (originally $110; available in sizes S–3XL and six colors)
30
amazon.com
A mockneck bodysuit up to 40% off
Promising review: "This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner, it’s amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it’s not at all. I’ll probably be buying this in every color." —MW

Price:$22.98 (originally $38; available in sizes XS–XXL and 28 colors/patterns)
31
Amazon
A pair of velvet flare pants up to 30% off that look super put together and are like wearing leggings
Promising review: "Wow, talk about a find! These pants are gorgeous! I was absolutely shocked when I put them on; the fit is perfect, the waistband is thick and doesn’t roll, and there’s plenty of compression for thighs that might not be all muscle. Another plus, the velvet corduroy (which has a beautiful sheen) stays intact so the rows don’t spread out over any larger areas. Hands down the most comfortable pants I’ve found and I’m about to buy them in every color (the green is exactly as depicted). Oh, and no hemming needed, I can wear these with sneakers or platforms." —Theresa Anderson

Price:$23.09 (originally $32.99; available in sizes XS–XL and 19 colors)
32
Amazon
An oversized zip-up hoodie for up to 35% off
Promising review: "This hoodie is such fantastic quality. I think better it's than Alo or Lulu, even! I ordered a small and I could have gotten an XS, but I like it being a little loose so that I can fit sweaters under if I want this fall and winter. You can't go wrong with this hoodie!" –Brent A.

Price:$27.74+ (originally $42.99; available in sizes XS–XL and 30 colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
33
amazon.com
A versatile Levi's denim jacket for up to 49% off
Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

Price:$40.94+ (originally $79.50; available in sizes XS–4X and 12 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
34
amazon.com
A pair of Sperry rainboots for up to 61% off (!!!)
Promising review: "I live in Southern California and bought these boots for rainy days. The boots look better in person. I love the fit, color and rugged yet not bulky look. I walked through deep puddles and the boots kept my feet dry. Wish it would rain more so I can wear these more often!" —M. Mendelson

Price:$42.73+ (originally $110; available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and six colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
35
Amazon
A pair of fleece-lined joggers up to 30% off
Promising review: "I do not have words for how comfortable these pants are. They are so soft and warm and feel like heaven. I honestly want to buy like 10 pairs. I’ve washed them probably 15 times and the inside is still super soft. Please, do your legs a favor and buy these." –ashleigh crook

Price:$23.78 (originally $33.98; available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
36
Amazon
A fisherman cable knit sweater up to 30% off
Promising review: "I wanted an oversized cable knit sweater to pair with leggings and boots for fall. This sweater is exactly what I was hoping for. Very soft and comfortable. Will order more colors too." –Elise

Price:$21.60 (originally $30.90; available in sizes XS–6XL and 22 colors/designs)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
37
Amazon
A trendy cropped puffer jacket for up to 25% off
Promising review: "If you’re looking at this jacket, do not sleep on it! It is so nice and cozy for the price. I got an XS and it fits perfect. I usually order small/med. I plan on getting the cream one too because why not?" –Sarah

Price:$53.59 (originally $70.99; available in sizes XS–XL and eight colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
38
Amazon
Some plaid pajama pants for up to 35% off
Promising review: "I absolutely love these pants! They're soft, cozy, comfortable, and not too warm. I ordered a size up and am happy with the amount of room I have, both when lounging and sleeping. I have two pairs and plan to get more in various colors. Highly recommend." –Maryrose Melusa

Price:$15.59 (originally $23.99; available in sizes S–XXL and a wide variety of colors/patterns)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
39
amazon.com
A chunky knit button-front cardigan for 21% off because it never hurts to have an extra layer
Promising review: "I love this neutral taupe heathery color; it’s so much prettier in person. The material is very nice — not too heavy, not too light; it’s truly a perfect fall cardigan or as a layering piece. I’m more like petite size, so it’s hard to find a right-length cardigan. I ordered this in XS; fits great. I also got the matching cropped tank." —Ron Y.

Price:$39.26 (originally $49.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and five colors)

Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.
40
Amazon
An elegant and oversized sweater shawl up to 47% off
Promising review: "I love this poncho. Quality of material is good. Love the colors. I purchased this for a trip. I wanted something lightweight, not bulky but would keep me warm on cool nights. It also doubles as a blanket when I am watching tv. I machine wash it, put in the dryer and it still looks good." –Damian Perez

Price:$21.59+ (originally $40.99; available in 35 designs)
