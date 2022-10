Your Wardrobe Is Begging You To Buy These 40 Cozy Things Before Fall Prime Day Ends Tonight

A matching loungewear set for 20% off if your ideal WFH outfit includes being comfy while simultaneously being aesthetic

"I'm new to buying fashion on Amazon. I always worry about 'quality' pieces actually coming from Amazon but this set defies all of it!! It's a thick, cozy waffle material that you will want to lounge in all day and night! I'm a work from home mama so I don't really get dressed up every day. This is such a great alternative because I still feel cute but am also comfortable! Great set all around. Highly recommend!" — danielle comstock $40.99 (originally $50.99; available in sizes S–XXL and 32 colors/styles)Psst — this is available on Prime Try Before You Buy so if you're a Prime member, you can order it and try it out before committing to the price. If you don't love it, send it back and you won't be charged.