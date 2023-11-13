Popular items from this list include:
- An open-front cardigan made from Barefoot Dreams’ signature soft microfiber fabric
- A pullover lounge set by Ugg
- A pair of brushed fleece-lined tights
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A sweater dress in a chunky cable knit
It's available in sizes 14–28.
Promising review:
"The dress fits perfectly and the material is soft too. Definitely a good buy." — Ak921
A pair of waterproof Cougar boots with a plush faux-shearling lining
They're available in sizes 6–11 and in four colors.
Promising review:
"These boots are so incredibly warm and comfy! I've been wearing them everywhere since they arrived and definitely recommend them to keep your feet cozy and dry. The traction is really good in the snow, not great on ice, but not any worse than anything else. They do take some effort to get on and off, which I don't mind, but if you want something you can slide on and off hands-free these won't work. I do really love them though!" — Rachel
An oversized sweater
It's available in sizes XS–L and in two colors.
Promising review:
"The green is beautiful and love the silhouette. Very versatile and not too heavy or bulky." — bella1014
A one-shoulder ribbed sweater
It's currently available in sizes XXS–XL and in two colors.
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this sweater. It drapes beautifully and looks elegant. Planning to get in another color." — JuliaQ
A pair of waterproof sneaker-styled Sorel boots
They're available in sizes 5–12 in three colors.
A Levi teddy coat
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and in eight colors.
A pair of cozy UGG crew socks
They're available in four colors.
A pullover lounge set by Ugg
It's available in sizes XS–3XL and in five colors.
Promising review:
"This Ugg set is just perfect. After recovering from a brief illness, this is just what the doctor ordered. I can hang out in my home yet feel like I’m still stylish. It’s lightweight and is a perfect three-piece outfit." — SueK
A pair of brushed fleece tights
They're available in sizes S–XL.
Promising review:
"I'm headed to a conference next month and given the frigid temperatures in those conference rooms I knew I needed something warm. Read the other rave reviews about these tights and I can now add my name to the list. These fit perfectly, look great and are so nice! Warm and soft indeed. Thinking about giving them as a gift for all my girlfriends." — Caroline80
A pair of pocket joggers in a super soft cotton blend
They're available in sizes XS–XXL in six colors.
Promising review:
"You won’t regret this purchase. These are the BEST fitting and most comfortable joggers I have ever worn. I’m 5’7” and 150 I bought a size medium. I had to buy a second pair I loved them so much!" — Sierra93
A crewneck sweater with drop shoulders
It's available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 27 colors.
Promising review:
"Love this sweater! Very cozy but not too hot. Material is soft and color is beautiful!" — katiemarina
A half-zip pullover featuring a weighted fabric
It's available in sizes XS–XL in five colors.
Promising review:
"The best cozy sweater for still looking [put] together." — Hbfo
An elegant Ralph Lauren wool coat
It's available in sizes 0–18 and in three colors.
A corduroy maxi skirt
It's available in sizes 4–12.
A longline shacket
It's available in sizes XS–XL.
An oversized fleece shacket
It's available in sizes XS–XL and in three colors.
A fashion-forward mixed-media hooded puffer
It's currently only available in size XS.
A puff-sleeve sweater
It's available in sizes XXS–XXL and in five colors.
Promising review:
"This sweater really shows off your curves and maybe even enhances said curves. The color is delicious and so soothing to the eye." — KayRayPutty
A pair of baggy cargo pants with an adjustable hem
It's available in sizes XXS–XL and in three colors.
A lightweight open-front cardigan from Barefoot Dreams
It's currently only available in size XS and in one color.
Promising review:
"I was going to return this because I am trying to buy less clothes and at first I didn't think it was worth the money. I was wrong! I wear this basically every day and it is perfect for traveling or working in the office. Its not too thick so you dont get extra hot. Its amazing and pairs well with all my clothes." — Agent Q