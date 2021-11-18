Republicans Ban Elmo From Attending Conservative Conference

Elmo will be tickled at this absurd news: An annual conference of the Republican Party’s most extreme members is banning him and his “Sesame Street” from attending in February.

On Thursday, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted two tweets that told Elmo, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie in no uncertain terms that they would not be welcome at next year’s conference.

Seriously ... They tweeted about puppets.

Big Bird & Big Gov. Mandates?

NO 👏🏼 THANK 👏🏼 YOU 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JK3efVPQnK — CPAC 2022 (@CPAC) November 18, 2021

The reason? The Twitter account for Big Bird recently shared that the character got the COVID-19 vaccine — which ruffled the feathers of some right-wing Republicans, like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who called the fictional character’s vaccination “propaganda.”

Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts about CPAC’s tweets.

one would think a group of tantruming toddlers would appreciate the Muppets https://t.co/zubNu9gXH5 — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 18, 2021

somehow this appears to not be parody https://t.co/pjWPAeuBT2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 18, 2021

Ha ha, boy, you guys sure showed those mouthy, uh, puppets! https://t.co/GfOek7ohfk — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 18, 2021

The Great Muppet War of 2021 will continue into next year, it appears https://t.co/B2j26UfbMO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 18, 2021

Big Bird, Bert, and Ernie: unlike every year before this one, you are not invited to CPAC https://t.co/zA80M8RyMx — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) November 18, 2021

Several unvaccinated Paw Patrol officers will be the guests of honor at CPAC this year https://t.co/elFMXdKSWX — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) November 18, 2021

Did CPAC just cancel Elmo? https://t.co/fGxZNt6q77 — Arjun Singh (@ArjSingh92) November 18, 2021

I don't think Sesame Street appreciates the urgency of this situation. If they don't add at least one conservative muppet to the cast, these seething 68yo reactionaries WILL stop watching the show. https://t.co/mxKr9UIthq — David Roth (@david_j_roth) November 18, 2021

But one person seemed to sum up the situation nicely ― and needed only two letters to do it.

Here's Ernie and Bert and a big bird.🖕 https://t.co/2SaTlDqwBs pic.twitter.com/Tlko04Mt2H — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 18, 2021