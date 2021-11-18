Republicans Ban Elmo From Attending Conservative Conference

Elmo will be tickled at this absurd news: An annual conference of the Republican Party’s most extreme members is banning him and his “Sesame Street” from attending in February.
On Thursday, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) posted two tweets that told Elmo, Big Bird, Bert and Ernie in no uncertain terms that they would not be welcome at next year’s conference.
Seriously ... They tweeted about puppets.
The reason? The Twitter account for Big Bird recently shared that the character got the COVID-19 vaccine — which ruffled the feathers of some right-wing Republicans, like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who called the fictional character’s vaccination “propaganda.”
Naturally, Twitter users had thoughts about CPAC’s tweets.
But one person seemed to sum up the situation nicely ― and needed only two letters to do it.
In related news, CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp on Thursday shared that he isn’t happy that “Sesame Street” added an Asian-American muppet to its cast, saying the show is “injecting race” and saying the show won’t stop pushing “for woke politics.”