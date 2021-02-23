CPAC Mocked For Canceling ‘Reprehensible’ Guest From Anti-Cancel Culture Event

Irony alert: A conservative conference themed against so-called “cancel culture” just canceled a speaker.

This year’s theme is “America Uncanceled,” yet the organization has already tweeted a cancelation:

We have just learned that someone we invited to CPAC has expressed reprehensible views that have no home with our conference or our organization. The individual will not be participating at our conference. — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 22, 2021

The tweet didn’t name the individual, but earlier in the day CPAC canceled a speaker named Young Pharaoh over his habit of making anti-Semitic claims; these comments were uncovered by the progressive watchdog group Media Matters. Young Pharaoh has called Judaism a “complete lie,” used the phrase “thieving fake Jews” and wrote on Twitter that “all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews.”

Other speakers scheduled to appear at this year’s conference include a return visit from Trump, who lied about the 2020 election and then incited a violent insurrection against the U.S. government; Wayne Dupree, who claimed the Sandy Hook school massacre was a “hoax” carried out by “crisis actors” and other lies; and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who was accused of covering up for a sexually abusive doctor when he was a wrestling coach at Ohio State University, among others.

In other words, many believed “the individual” who had “expressed reprehensible views” could’ve been just about anyone on the guest list. Twitter critics had a field day with the cancelation at the “America Uncanceled” event and mockingly trying to guess “the individual”:

Cancelling a speaker at "Uncancelled". Reminds me of: pic.twitter.com/zYvWciV21f — Duane A Daugherty (@realMrDoggity) February 22, 2021

Dear @CPAC: Are you referring to the reprehensible view that the election was stolen? Or find 11,780 votes? Or stand by to a white nationalist group? So many to choose from. https://t.co/3YfTXgv0aY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 22, 2021

Sweetie, you're gonna have to be more specific. This describes all your attendees. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 22, 2021

Sounds like someone is being canceled. — the royal gorilla 👑🦍 (@jaydestro) February 22, 2021

Trump isn’t on Twitter. You’ll have to call him. https://t.co/La4zwVKRq4 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 22, 2021

it's CPAC so I assume they mean someone accidentally said kids shouldn't starve or something https://t.co/YOEvCK2Pyb — maura quint (@behindyourback) February 22, 2021

You can’t make this stuff up, folks. pic.twitter.com/dxIt9siieK — Rev Lucifer Johnson (@ProtestCheese) February 22, 2021

Views too reprehensible for CPAC? Please tell us more. — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) February 22, 2021

ah well then pic.twitter.com/pwfqXKNX3P — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 22, 2021

thoughts and prayers for whoever has to tell Donald Trump he’s no longer welcome — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 22, 2021

Why Do These Bigots Keep Speaking At Our Conference? pic.twitter.com/N8KlRsYgWs — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 22, 2021

If "expressing reprehensible views" is the standard, you might as well just show cartoons for three days bc there won't be anyone qualified to participate. — Thom (@ThomboyD) February 22, 2021

So, the whole thing is cancelled then? 🤷🏽‍♀️🤨 https://t.co/ff4ObeiQLU — Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) February 22, 2021

Wait till they find out their keynote speaker incited a violent insurrection! https://t.co/bmEFSRsIVF — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) February 22, 2021