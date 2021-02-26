CNN's Jim Acosta Surrounded By Jeering Crowd At CPAC

CNN’s Jim Acosta had a challenging day covering the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, after he was surrounded by belligerent attendees.
The network’s White House correspondent had just arrived when a crowd surrounded him.
Video taken by Bloomberg reporter William Turton shows people chanting “CNN sucks!” while one woman urged the crowd, “Get him! Get him!”
At one point, Acosta was interviewing someone when a reporter from The Federalist interrupted him demanding to know why CNN wasn’t covering the current scandals involving New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), according to Mediaite:
“Sorry, I’m conducting an interview,” Acosta responded to the reporter’s initial question.
“When are you going to start covering Cuomo?” The Federalist reporter proceeded, repeating his initial question.
“We do,” Acosta replied before the reporter fired back, “No, I’m asking you a serious question.”
“But, David, we do cover that. We have, too,” Acosta insisted.
Acosta responded to Turton’s video with a pointed joke.
Other Twitter users had strong opinions about the situation as well.