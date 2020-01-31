POLITICS

Twitter Critics Mock CPAC For 'Formally Not Inviting' Mitt Romney After Witness Vote

One suggests the Conservative Political Action Conference might want to fill his imagined empty seat with a white supremacist.

Twitter wags weren’t so very broken up Friday when Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was rudely not invited to February’s Conservative Political Action Conference after he voted to call witnesses at a trial President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

The “extreme conservative” from the “great state of Utah” is “formally not invited” to CPAC 2020, declared Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, in a tweet featuring a photo that managed to make Romney look like he just rose from hell. 

As if Romney planned to attend CPAC. One critic suggested CPAC might want to fill his imagined empty seat with a white supremacist.

Other fallen-away supporters argued that Romney was more of a “true” conservative than Trump or his supporters will ever be — and honest.

