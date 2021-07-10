People Think There's Something X-Rated About The Shape Of The CPAC Stage

The stage for this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, prompted giggles on social media because of its shape.
It looks a bit, well, phallic.
At least it doesn’t look like a Nazi symbol, like the stage at the CPAC gathering in Orlando, Florida, in March.
Tweeters poked fun at the Dallas set-up on which ex-President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk on Sunday:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter