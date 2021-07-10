POLITICS

People Think There's Something X-Rated About The Shape Of The CPAC Stage

At least it doesn't look like a Nazi symbol this time.

The stage for this weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, prompted giggles on social media because of its shape.

It looks a bit, well, phallic. 

At least it doesn’t look like a Nazi symbol, like the stage at the CPAC gathering in Orlando, Florida, in March.

Tweeters poked fun at the Dallas set-up on which ex-President Donald Trump is scheduled to talk on Sunday:

